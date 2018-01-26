Joe Whitehead

Joe James Whitehead, 76, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, nephew and friend, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Joe was born March 30, 1941, in Fort Worth, son of Julian Bill and Doris Marie Hall Whitehead. After high school, he joined the Army and proudly served his country. Joe married the love of his life, Chloe Ann Pritchard, in Fort Worth on January 20, 1962. They had just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.

Joe started as a plumber and rose up the ranks to mechanical estimator, retiring after 30 plus years from General Engineering. He was a member of Willow Park Baptist Church. Joe loved his Lord and his family with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Chloe Ann Whitehead; daughters, Machelle Knoll and husband, Jody, and Carma Fisher and husband, Jick; grandsons, Jarron Knoll and wife, Lauren, Jacob Fisher and wife, Molly, Caleb Fisher and wife, Lexie, and John Fisher and wife, Cydni; granddaughters, Ashlynn Knoll, and Meredith Fisher; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Isabella; sister, Billie Burns and husband, Ed; aunt, Lou Hume; and many other family members and friends.

Funeral Services were scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at Willow Park Baptist Church, 129 S. Ranch House Road, Willow Park, 76087.

Interment was schedule for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, 75211.

Visitation was scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086.

Services are in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.