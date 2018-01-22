Fire racing through eastern part of Parker County

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) all roads are now open. UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) Emergency Services District 1 Fire Chief Stephen Watson is reporting the fire in the far eastern part of the county is 80 percent contained. UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees has canceled their 5:30 p.m. meeting tonight and rescheduled it for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.

UPDATE (3:29 p.m.) From TxDOT: All east and westbound lanes are closed on I-20 and I-30 from I-820 in Tarrant County to Farm to Market Road 5 in Parker County due to wildfires. Please delay travel or seek alternate routes.

UPDATE (3 p.m.) Students from McCall Elementary School and Walsh Elementary School have been evacuated. Walsh students will be at the Ninth Grade Center and McCall students will be at the high school for re-unfication with parents. Walsh students can be picked up by parents, guardians, or emergency contacts at either the front office or cafeteria entrance at DNGC. McCall students can be picked up in the front office of the high school.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Parker County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for all residents along I-20 from Farmer Road west to Ranch House Road and points north and east to White Settlement Road, Cattle Baron Road, and the Walsh Ranch Subdivision up to FM 730.

UPDATE (2:18 p.m.): As a precaution, the Aledo Independent School District is evacuating McCall and Walsh Elementary Schools. Students are being taken to the Don Daniel Ninth Grade Center.

A grass fire that started in north Willow Park is racing east towards Fort Worth along the north side of Interstate 20.

Willow Park emergency responders have evacuated some homes near Fox Hunt Trail and closed off Ranch House Road.

Avoid both Ranch House Road and Farmer Road.