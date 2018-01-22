203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature News Weatherford and Parker County

Fire racing through eastern part of Parker County

14 hours ago
2 Min Read

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) all roads are now open.

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.) Emergency Services District 1 Fire Chief Stephen Watson is reporting the fire in the far eastern part of the county is 80 percent contained.

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees has canceled their 5:30 p.m. meeting tonight and rescheduled it for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.

UPDATE (3:29 p.m.) From TxDOT: All east and westbound lanes are closed on I-20 and I-30 from I-820 in Tarrant County to Farm to Market Road 5 in Parker County due to wildfires. Please delay travel or seek alternate routes.

UPDATE (3 p.m.) Students from McCall Elementary School and Walsh Elementary School have been evacuated. Walsh students will be at the Ninth Grade Center and McCall students will be at the high school for re-unfication with parents. Walsh students can be picked up by parents, guardians, or emergency contacts at either the front office or cafeteria entrance at DNGC. McCall students can be picked up in the front office of the high school.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Parker County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for all residents along I-20 from Farmer Road west to Ranch House Road and points north and east to White Settlement Road, Cattle Baron Road, and the Walsh Ranch Subdivision up to FM 730.

UPDATE (2:18 p.m.): As a precaution, the Aledo Independent School District is evacuating McCall and Walsh Elementary Schools. Students are being taken to the Don Daniel Ninth Grade Center.

A grass fire that started in north Willow Park is racing east towards Fort Worth along the north side of Interstate 20.

Willow Park emergency responders have evacuated some homes near Fox Hunt Trail and closed off Ranch House Road.

Avoid both Ranch House Road and Farmer Road.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 23

Aledo Community Lions Club

January 23 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thu 25

Big Fish

January 25 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 27

Ninth Annual Hike for Life to benefit Grace House Ministries

January 27 @ 1:30 pm
Sat 27

Texas Hold ’em Tournament

January 27 @ 6:30 pm
Mon 29

Clogging Classes

January 29 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 01

Little Black Dress Fashion Show

February 1 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 02

February 2 @ 11:30 am
Sat 03

Bid the Sound

February 3 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 05

Tax Return Assistance

February 5 @ 10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mon 05

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 5 @ 11:30 am

Recent Comments