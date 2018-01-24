Essay contest offering cash prizes

The Parker County Soil and Water Conservation District will award cash prizes to the top three winners in its annual poster and essay contest. The contest is open to all boys and girls 18 years of age and younger. This contest does not jeopardize Texas UIL eligibility.

This year’s poster and essay theme is: “Healthy Soils are Full of Life.”

Soils are the fountain of everything that we are and do. From the clothes we wear, the food we eat, to the houses we live in, every person and thing gets its start from the soil! Information on this theme can be found by visiting the stewardship website at nacdnet.org/general-resources/stewardship-and-education-materials/ or by contacting our office.

Each poster and essay entry should have the following information on a cover sheet: (1) Student name, (2) Teacher’s name, (3) Grade, (4) School name/town.

Poster entries should be on standard poster board or cut to half size – 22” x 14.” Artwork should be produced with materials which do not readily smear, crack, or chip. If necessary, fixatives or lamination may be used. The artwork must be flat! All posters submitted shall feature the following theme: “Healthy Soils are Full of Life.”

All essay entries should be typed: ages 13 and under, maximum 300 words; ages 14-18 maximum 500 words.

Tips:

• Make sure you’re writing about the current theme: “Healthy Soils are Full of Life.”

• Write about soil and water conservation practices.

• Make your writing interesting to the reader and structure each sentence to help the reader understand the essay.

• Make sure your ideas are clear and easy for the reader to follow.

• Write about your ideas in detail so that the reader really understands what you are saying.

• Check your work for spelling, capitalization, punctuation, grammar, and sentence structure.

Entries should be taken to the Agricultural Service Center, 604 North Main, Suite 100 in Weatherford no later than Jan. 26. The office is generally open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 817-594-4672 ext. 3 or email parkercounty@swcd.texas.gov to have entries picked up from schools.