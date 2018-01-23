Emily Maye Morrison, 18, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. passed away Saturday, January. 20, 2018.

Emily was born on July 31, 1999, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She leaves in her wake a legacy of love. She was a friend to many and her infectious laugh will be dearly missed. Her life, though cut short, was filled by her many passions and talents: cheerleading, an affinity for music, a love of reading, a competitive spirit, and love for everyone she encountered.

Survivors include her parents, Tami Fanning Morrison and Glenn Morrison; brothers, James R. Morrison and Jeremy Morrison; grandparents, William R. and Sarah Fanning, Raul and Ann Macias; great-grandmother, Mary Rose; niece, Ada-Belle Morrison; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 24 in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 23 at Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.

The Community News

January 26, 2018