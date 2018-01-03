203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Double dip: Bearcats hold back Eaton with OT win; Ladycats move to 4-0 in 6-5A after decisive win over Lady Eagles

3 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo guard Austin Hawkins elevates through the lane Tuesday night during the Bearcats' overtime win over Eaton. Photos by Tony Eierdam

Moving to 2-0 in District 6-5A play, the Aledo Bearcats used overtime to get past Eaton, 66-62, Tuesday night at the Aledo High School gym.

Eaton forced overtime with 10 seconds left on a jumper, but Aledo began the overtime session with a put back from guard Leo Bell and the Bearcats never trailed in the fifth period. A blocked shot by AHS post Ayden Smith set up the next OT score – a three-pointer by Smith from the right baseline that extended the lead to 63-58.

Eaton trailed 66-59 after a free throw by Bell with 16 seconds left in the extra session as the Bearcats wrapped up the game.

Smith led the Bearcats with 18 points, with Austin Hawkins and Bell each adding 11. Also scoring were Reid Dietrich with nine points, Truen Johnson with eight, and Cameron Yates, Hunter Vela and Tre Owens, each with three.

Ladycats 59, Eaton 38

Aledo guard Taylor Morgan (10) drives the lane off a screen from Elizabeth Allanach (21) Tuesday night during the Ladycats’ win over Eaton.

Taylor Morgan scored a game-high 20 points to lead the state-ranked No. 2 Ladycats to a convincing 59-38 victory over Eaton Tuesday night at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district record to 4-0.

Also scoring were Sarah Haeussler, Janessa Payne, Elizabeth Allanach and Riley Sale, each with seven points, Reagan Brown with three, and Alaina Touchet, Abby Losos, Chandler Arnold and Lauren Cox, each with two.

For more on both games see the Jan. 5 issue of The Community News.

