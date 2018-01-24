Bearcats hold off Hornets for 41-35 win; Ladycats move to 9-1 in 6-5A after downing Azle

Paced by a defense that held Azle to single digits in three quarters and 15 points in the second half, the Aledo Bearcats snapped a five-game losing streak with a 41-35 victory over the Hornets Tuesday night in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The win, to begin the second half of boys’ district play, raises the Bearcats’ 6-5A mark to 3-5, while Azle drops to 1-7.

Aledo will continue district play at 8 p.m. Friday at Eaton.

Leo Bell led the Bearcats with nine points, with Noah Arrington adding seven. Also scoring were Austin Hawkins with six points, Cameron Yates, Ayden Smith and Hunter Vela, each with five, and Truen Johnson with four.

The Bearcats led 10-3 after the first quarter and 21-20 at the half. Azle outscored the Bearcats 8-7 in the third period as the game was tied 28-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Ladycats 37, Azle 21

Using an 11-2 run in the third quarter to break open a close game, the Aledo Ladycats got past Azle, 37-21, Tuesday night in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 9-1, while the Lady Hornets fall to 2-8. Aledo will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Eaton.

Janessa Payne led the Ladycats with 10 points, with Taylor Morgan adding nine. Also scoring were Elizabeth Allanach with eight points, and Riley Sale and Sarah Haeussler, each with five. Haeussler also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

The score was tied 3-3 after the first quarter. The Ladycats outscored Azle 10-9 in the second quarter to take a slim 13-12 lead at the half. Aledo went on an 11-2 run in the third period to take a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

