Aledo soccer teams hosting annual Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tourney beginning Thursday

Aledo High School will play host once again to the annual Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tournament which will begin Thursday and conclude Saturday night.

The tournament is broken down into four divisions – varsity girls, varsity boys, junior varsity girls and JV boys.

The Bearcats, who went 1-1-1 at last year’s tournament, will begin tournament play at noon Thursday against Alvarado at Bearcat Stadium. If the Bearcats win, they will play the winner of the Waxahachie/Denton Braswell match at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Should the Bearcats drop the opener, they would play the loser of the Waxahachie/Denton Braswell match at 1:30 p.m.Friday at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus field.

Looking to win their fourth consecutive Moritz Kia tournament title, the Aledo Ladycats will begin tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Bearcat Stadium against Paschal. Should the Ladycats win, they would face the winner of the Little Elm/Timberview match at noon Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Should the Ladycats lose their opener, they would face the loser of the Little Elm/Timberview match at noon Friday at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus field.

Below is the tournament bracket link.

Copy of 2018 Moritz Kia Tournamnet Brackets for Varsity & JV Boys & Girls (2)