Aledo ISD seeks feedback on new superintendent

The Aledo Independent School District will hold two public forums on Thursday, Jan 18, to seek input from the community on the district’s search for the next superintendent. Consultant Jenny Preston, who is leading the search, will be hosting the events at the Aledo ISD Administration building on Bailey Ranch Road.

Community members will have two opportunities to contribute: 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Walsh/Louden Room, or from 6-7 p.m. in the main board room.

For complete information on the superintendent search, visit Aledo ISD’s website here.

The board will also meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to discuss retiring superintendent Derek Citty’s evaluation.