203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Education

Aledo ISD seeks feedback on new superintendent

3 hours ago
1 Min Read

The Aledo Independent School District will hold two public forums on Thursday, Jan 18, to seek input from the community on the district’s search for the next superintendent. Consultant Jenny Preston, who is leading the search, will be hosting the events at the Aledo ISD Administration building on Bailey Ranch Road.

Community members will have two opportunities to contribute: 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Walsh/Louden Room, or from 6-7 p.m. in the main board room.

For complete information on the superintendent search, visit Aledo ISD’s website here.

The board will also meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to discuss retiring superintendent Derek Citty’s evaluation.

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 15

Clogging Classes

January 15 @ 6:00 pm
Tue 16

2018 Amelia Earhart Luncheon

January 16 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 18

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

January 18 @ 11:00 am
Thu 18

Republican Party meeting

January 18 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 20

Winter RUNderland 2018

January 20 @ 8:30 am
Tue 23

Aledo Community Lions Club

January 23 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thu 25

Big Fish

January 25 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 01

Little Black Dress Fashion Show

February 1 @ 6:30 pm
Mon 05

Tax Return Assistance

February 5 @ 10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Mon 05

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 5 @ 11:30 am

Recent Comments