Aledo hoops teams host Azle on Ladycat Benefit Night

Aledo High School’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will host Azle today as District 6-5A continues at the Aledo High School gym.
The Ladycats bring an 8-1 district record into the game, while the Lady Hornets are 2-7 in league play. The Ladycats are also hosting a benefit for coach Joe McCoy and family (see the attachment below).
Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Bearcats are hoping to stop a five-game losing skid. Aledo brings a 2-5 district mark into the contest, while Azle stands at 1-6 in 6-5A.
Tip off will follow the girls’ varsity game at approximately 8 p.m.
District 6-5A
Girls
Boswell 9-0
Aledo 8-1
Eaton 5-4
Ch. Trail 5-4
Saginaw 4-5
Azle 2-7
Brewer 3-6
Northwest 0-9
Boys
Northwest 7-0
Brewer 5-2
Ch. Trail 5-2
Saginaw 3-4
Boswell 3-4
Aledo 2-5
Eaton 2-5
Azle 1-6
Today: Azle at Aledo; Saginaw at Northwest; Brewer at Boswell; Eaton at Chisholm Trail.
