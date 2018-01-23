203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Aledo hoops teams host Azle on Ladycat Benefit Night

Aledo High School’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will host Azle today as District 6-5A continues at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats bring an 8-1 district record into the game, while the Lady Hornets are 2-7 in league play. The Ladycats are also hosting a benefit for coach Joe McCoy and family (see the attachment below).

Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Bearcats are hoping to stop a five-game losing skid. Aledo brings a 2-5 district mark into the contest, while Azle stands at 1-6 in 6-5A.

Tip off will follow the girls’ varsity game at approximately 8 p.m.

District 6-5A

Girls

Boswell                9-0

Aledo                    8-1

Eaton                   5-4

Ch. Trail               5-4

Saginaw               4-5

Azle                       2-7

Brewer                 3-6

Northwest           0-9

Boys

Northwest           7-0

Brewer                 5-2

Ch. Trail               5-2

Saginaw               3-4

Boswell                3-4

Aledo                    2-5

Eaton                   2-5

Azle                       1-6

Today: Azle at Aledo; Saginaw at Northwest; Brewer at Boswell; Eaton at Chisholm Trail.

