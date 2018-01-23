Aledo hoops teams host Azle on Ladycat Benefit Night

Aledo High School’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will host Azle today as District 6-5A continues at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats bring an 8-1 district record into the game, while the Lady Hornets are 2-7 in league play. The Ladycats are also hosting a benefit for coach Joe McCoy and family (see the attachment below).

Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Bearcats are hoping to stop a five-game losing skid. Aledo brings a 2-5 district mark into the contest, while Azle stands at 1-6 in 6-5A.

Tip off will follow the girls’ varsity game at approximately 8 p.m.

District 6-5A

Girls

Boswell 9-0

Aledo 8-1

Eaton 5-4

Ch. Trail 5-4

Saginaw 4-5

Azle 2-7

Brewer 3-6

Northwest 0-9

Boys

Northwest 7-0

Brewer 5-2

Ch. Trail 5-2

Saginaw 3-4

Boswell 3-4

Aledo 2-5

Eaton 2-5

Azle 1-6

Today: Azle at Aledo; Saginaw at Northwest; Brewer at Boswell; Eaton at Chisholm Trail.