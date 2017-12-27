203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Wanda Dukes

Wanda Dukes, 92, passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Wanda was born in Amherst, Texas to Theo Jo and Lee Roy Perkins on Aug. 3, 1925. She and her husband, Pete, ran a successful convenience store in Willow Park. Wanda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother who loved her church and church family. She was loved by many.

Wanda is preceded in death by parents; sister, Jean Carr; first husband, Theo Lynch and second husband, Pete Dukes; daughter, Pat Brown; and son, Roy Lynch.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Jan Lynch; grandchildren, Tony Aaron, Lisa Smith, Stacy Lynch-Evans, Donnie Hill, Sammie Mitchell, Brad Hill, and Mike Hill; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at Willow Park Church of Christ, 721 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, 76087. Interment will take place at Brown Cemetery in Aledo. Visitation was scheduled 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at Willow Park Church of Christ.

The Community News

Dec. 29, 2017

