Truck hits bridge support in Willow Park

A truck hauling asphalt plowed into one the supports holding the I-20 bridge over Ranch House Road in Willow Park Monday, destroying the box that controls the signals at that intersection and possibly damaging the bridge support.

Willow Park police chief Carrie West said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation were on the scene to assess the damage and repair the traffic signal box. It is unknown how long the lights north and south of the bridge will be disabled. Drivers are advised to use caution.