Live coverage: Aledo vs. College Station, Class 5A Division II State Football Championship

Halftime stats are as follows
Aledo rushing- 62 College Station- 145
Aledo passing- 38 College Station 128
Total yards Aledo has run 24 plays for 100 yards, College station has run 41 plays for 273 yards
Aledo has more punting yards,169, than total yards 100. 1st down Aledo 5 Cougars 15
Bearcat Nation, your Bearcats have been outplayed on both sides of the ball in the 1st half but fortunately, they are only trailing College Station 13-7. The Aledo coaching staff is the best in the business when it comes to halftime adjustments
Cougars lead Aledo 13-7 heading into halftime
College Station is called for holding on a pass play, 2nd and goal from the 11. They will try a fg
Perez carries to the 1-yard line, College Station calls timeout. 0:11 2nd qtr. Cougars 10-7
3,311 Comments