Live coverage: Aledo vs. College Station, Class 5A Division II State Football Championship

15 hours ago
Jim Zimmermann December 23, 201712:31 pm

Halftime stats are as follows

Aledo rushing- 62 College Station- 145

Aledo passing- 38 College Station 128

Total yards Aledo has run 24 plays for 100 yards, College station has run 41 plays for 273 yards

Aledo has more punting yards,169, than total yards 100. 1st down Aledo 5 Cougars 15

Jim Zimmermann December 23, 201712:26 pm

Bearcat Nation, your Bearcats have been outplayed on both sides of the ball in the 1st half but fortunately, they are only trailing College Station 13-7. The Aledo coaching staff is the best in the business when it comes to halftime adjustments

Jim Zimmermann December 23, 201712:19 pm

Cougars lead Aledo 13-7 heading into halftime

Jim Zimmermann December 23, 201712:18 pm

College Station is called for holding on a pass play, 2nd and goal from the 11. They will try a fg

Jim Zimmermann December 23, 201712:17 pm

Perez carries to the 1-yard line, College Station calls timeout. 0:11 2nd qtr. Cougars 10-7

Recent Comments