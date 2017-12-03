203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Life and Community Main Feature

Letters to Santa 2017

17 hours ago
1 Min Read

Note to parents/guardians: we are providing this page for children to submit their letters to Santa. While they may need supervision in the process, much of the charm comes from letting them compose the letters themselves. Ho Ho Ho!

Letters to Santa
Please enter parent or guardian's email address for us to contact if we have questions.
Box can be re-sized by dragging the lower right corner.
By clicking "Submit," parent or guardian certifies The Community News has permission to publish this letter in print or on our "Letters to Santa" web page. No identification of the writer will be shared other than the first name and age of the writer.

Letters will be published below:

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 05

Pinterest Party to benefit 4-H

December 5 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 07

Rotary Club of Aledo

December 7 @ 11:30 am
Fri 08

Holiday in the Park

December 8 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 08

Musical Review

December 8 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 09

Folk Art Nativities

December 9 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 09

36th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes

December 9 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sat 09

Pet Adoptions

December 9 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

December 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Recent Comments