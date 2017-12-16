Ladycats move to 2-0 in district after 56-35 win over Saginaw; Bearcats hold off Ponder, 48-45

Aledo sophomore guard Taylor Morgan scored 29 points to lead the state-ranked No. 7 Ladycats to a 56-35 victory over Saginaw in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game Friday night at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 18-2 and 2-0 in district play. The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:30 p.m Tuesday at Azle.

Also scoring for Aledo were Elizabeth Allanach with 11 points, Riley Sale with five, Sarah Haeussler with four, Janessa Payne with three, and Alaina Touchet and Chandler Arnold, each with two.

The Ladycats jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and led 25-13 at the half. Paced by 12 points from Morgan, Aledo outscored Saginaw 20-9 in the third period to take a 45-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bearcats 48, Ponder 45

Ponder came back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to cut the lead to one point before Aledo guard Noah Arrington sent down a hook shot from the lane with five seconds left to play to lift the Bearcats to a 48-45 victory over Ponder Friday night in a boys’ non-district hoops contest at the AHS gym.

The win elevates the Bearcats’ record to 7-9. The Bearcats will open District 6-5A play at Azle on Tuesday. The tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Aledo post Ayden Smith recorded a double double, pouring in a game-high 21 points and grabbing a contest-high 12 rebounds.

Ponder led 11-6 after the first quarter and 19-15 at the half. The Lions led 24-20 in the third quarter before the Bearcats finished the period on a 14-0 run – paced by three three-point buckets by Smith – to take a 34-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Arrington with 11 points, Austin Hawkins with eight, Hunter Vela with four, Truen Johnson with three and Cameron Yates with one.