203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature Sports

Ladycats come back to defeat Mineral Wells, 41-34

10 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo guard Riley Sale sails through the air toward the basket Tuesday night during the Ladycats' 41-34 win at Mineral Wells. Photos by Tony Eierdam

Aledo survived a seven-point third-quarter deficit as the Ladycats came from behind to defeat the Mineral Wells Lady Rams, 41-34, Tuesday night in a non-district girls’ basketball game at Mineral Wells.

The win raises the Ladycats record to 14-2. The Ladycats will play next at the Ladycats Invitational at the AHS gym. Aledo will play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the Sam Houston/Trinity Valley game.

Scrappy Mineral Wells led 19-14 at the half and took a 21-14 lead with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter. But the Ladycats ended the period with a 12-2 run to take a 26-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rams cut the Ladycats’ lead to 32-30 with 3:45 left to play, but 35 seconds later Aledo sophomore post Janessa Payne canned a three-pointer from the top of the key to stretch Aledo’s lead to 35-30.

Layups by senior post Sarah Haeussler and junior guard Reagan Brown sealed the win.

Aledo sophomore guard Taylor Morgan led the Ladycats with 18 points, with Haeussler adding 10. Also scoring were Payne with five points, with junior guard Elizabeth Allanach and Brown, each with four.

Aledo junior varsity guard Sadie Cohen cuts toward the bucket Tuesday night during the Ladycats’ win over Mineral Wells.
Aledo freshman guard Brooke Bell dribbles toward the basket Tuesday night during the Ladycats’ win at Mineral Wells.

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 07

Rotary Club of Aledo

December 7 @ 11:30 am
Fri 08

Holiday in the Park

December 8 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 08

Musical Review

December 8 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 09

Folk Art Nativities

December 9 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 09

36th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes

December 9 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sat 09

Pet Adoptions

December 9 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

December 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Recent Comments