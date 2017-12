Both the Aledo High School basketball teams are in District 6-5A action today at Azle.

The Ladycats, 2-0 in district play and 18-2 overall, face the 0-2 Azle Lady Hornets. The Ladycats moved up to No. 5 in Class 5A this week in the latest TGCA poll.

Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Azle High School.

The Bearcats (7-9) will face the Azle Hornets (9-5) at 8 p.m. following the girls’ game in the 6-5A opener for both teams.