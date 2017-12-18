H-E-B announces Hudson Oaks store

The H-E-B company announced today that it plans to build a store in Hudson Oaks at the corner of U.S. Highway 180 and Hudson Oaks (formerly Lakeshore) Drive. The store is expected to open in 2019.

“The Hudson Oaks community has approached H-E-B about building a store for a number of years. We are excited to fulfill that request for residents and look forward to adding an additional store to our network across North Texas,” said Jeff Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, H- E-B, Central Region. “This location will not only provide the community with fantastic offerings, but will also bring continued growth opportunities for our H-E-B employees and add operational efficiencies to our North Texas network of stores.”

“This is a landmark day for Hudson Oaks,” said Mayor Pat Deen. “H-E-B is a model organization with excellent leadership and a desire to be a great community partner.” H-E-B, through its Central Market brand, has been a sponsor of various community events since 2015.

“I would like to personally thank the management and development teams at H-E-B for their continued support of Hudson Oaks,” said Deen. “Located at the corner of US 180 and Hudson Oaks Drive, the addition of H-E-B will be a critical element in the transformation of both the US 180 and the Oakey Trail corridors.”

“H-E-B is excited to announce a commitment to build an H-E-B store in Hudson Oaks, Texas to open in 2019. This community has been asking for an H-E-B for years, and we’re delighted that we can respond positively to this request,” said H-E-B’s Director of Public Affairs, Mabrie Jackson. “The Hudson Oaks store is under design, so we do not have store specific information to share at this time. We will share that with the community of Hudson Oaks as it becomes available.”

H-E-B’s announcement brings the total number of North Texas stores to eight, with locations in Burleson, Granbury, Cleburne, Ennis, Waxahachie, Stephenville, Corsicana and in 2019, Hudson Oaks.

H-E-B, with sales of more than $24.6 billion, operates more than 390 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2015. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 106,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com or hudsonoaks.com.

-From combined press releases and staff reports