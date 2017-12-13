Edward Benton “Butch” Fernstrom

Butch Fernstrom, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Butch was born on February, 8, 1949, in Lexington, Tennessee, to Edward and Juanita Fernstrom. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Computer Science degree. He started his career at Texas Instruments. His astonishing career took him from Texas to Arkansas to Virginia and then back to Texas where he stayed the rest of his career.

He married his best friend, Daphne. He helped raise his two step-children teaching them honesty, patience and humility. He taught them to give thanks for the blessings they had been given, to be respect others and to always be kind. He enjoyed long family vacations, outdoor activities and helping others. Butch often said his greatest joy was to pass on his knowledge and love of life to his kids.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents Juanita and Edward Fernstrom and sister Pat Austin.

Butch is survived by his wife, Daphne; his step-children, Meaghan and Landon Geary; his sister Pam and husband Curtis Chaney and many extended family members and dear friends.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017, at The Summit, 111 Maverick St, Aledo, TX 76008.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to The Summit Lutheran Church, 111 Maverick St, Aledo, TX 76008; All Star Equestrian Foundation, 6601 FM 2738, Burleson, TX 76028, or The American Heart Association.

December 15, 2017