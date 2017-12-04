Card skimmers found on Brookshire’s ATM’s in Willow Park, elsewhere

Brookshire Grocery Company is reporting a card skimmer was found on the ATM inside the store in Willow Park, as well as in-store ATM’s in Azle, Weatherford, and Lake Worth.

A press release posted on the company’s website said the skimmers were discovered on Nov. 6.

“The skimmers may have collected payment card information, including a cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date, and PIN number or security code, between October 23 and November 7, 2017,” said the release. The company said it is unaware of the misuse of any data that may have been collected, and only customers who used the ATM were affected – there was no impact to any of the grocery store card payment systems or the “Thank You Card” program.

“As soon as we discovered the skimmers, we immediately removed them and conducted a review to ensure that no skimmers had been installed on any of our other store ATMs. We have reported the activity to law enforcement and are cooperating with its investigation,” said the release. “We also implemented additional protocols to help prevent any future tampering with our ATMs.”

Brookshire’s is encouraging anyone who believes their information may have been compromised to call them at 877-391-0853, as well as contacting their bank or card issuer.

“Although we are unaware of any misuse of cardholders’ information, we are offering fraud protection to those potentially impacted by this incident as an additional precaution,” said the statement. “Brookshire Grocery Company takes the security of our customers’ personal information very seriously, and we deeply regret that this incident has occurred.”