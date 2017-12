Both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats basketball teams will resume non-district play today on the road.

The Bearcats will travel to Stephenville to face the Yellow Jackets. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Ladycats, coming off winning the Granbury tournament, will play at Mineral Wells. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.