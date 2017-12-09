Aledo vs. Richland Regional Final – Live Blog Coverage

Thanks for joining us! Follow The Community News for information on next week’s game when it is released.
Legacy defeats Lone Star, 24-20.
Bishop takes a knee and that’s a wrap. Bearcats 43, Rebels 7.
:25 to play.
Little gains eight on the run, first down Aledo.
Micco Little with the run for 7.
Roberts picks up four, first down Aledo on the 41.
Roberts runs for 3 more, 3rd down and 4 yards to go.
Richland punts and Aledo takes over at the 30, Roberts runs for 3.
Another incomplete pass, 4th and 10 Richland.
Incomplete pass into double coverage by Trent.
Richland runs for no gain.
Trent throws to Kenneth Reeves for 17 yards and a first down.
Another incomplete pass from Trent. 3rd and 10 for the Rebels.
At their own 25, Richland’s Trent throws a pass for no gain.
Legacy 24, Lone Star 20 with three minutes to go.
Bishop connects with Owens for a twelve yard touchdown pass. Aledo leads 43-7 with five minutes left to play.
Owens runs for no gain..
Owens runs for 2.
Owens carry for 15.
Interception by Gio Torres, 40 yards on the return. Aledo ball at the Richland 30.
Johnson on the carry for Richland, no gain on the play. Ball at Aledo 43.
Aledo to punt after an incomplete pass.
Owens gets back 6 on his next run. 3rd and 9.
Owens with the carry for a loss of 5.
Aledo has the ball at their own 19.
Richland will punt on 4th and ten after another incomplete pass.
Incomplete pass, 3rd and 10 for Richland.
Pass complete down the right sideline for 20 yards and a first down.
Cullen Johnson with a sack for a loss of 5.
Richland will play from their own 25 after the kickoff.
In other playoff action, Mansfield Legacy leads Frisco Lone Star 17-12 with 9:19 left to play. The winner of Aledo vs. Richland will play the winner of the Legacy/Lone Star game.
McClellan five yard run for the Bearcat touchdown. Aledo now leads 36-7 with 10:09 remaining in the game.
Richland punts, Owens has a spectacular punt return to the ten, and a Richland penalty takes to o first and goal on the 5.
Trent throws deep, pass incomplete.
Pass incomplete.
Trent with the keeper, gain of 1.
Aledo throws an incomplete pass and punts, first and ten for the Rebels at their own 38
This will be the end of the third quarter.
McClellan with the carry for 4 yards.
Bishop under pressure, incomplete pass.
Aledo will start at their won 34.
Richland’s Trent narrowly escapes a sack, throws an incomplete pass. Richland will punt.
Incomplete pass for Richland.
Aledo punt and Richland will start from their own 24.
Bishop run for no gain. 4th and 3.
Timeout Aledo.
McClellan with the carry for four yards.
Bishop with the keeper for a three yard gain.
Owens returns the kick to the 45.
And Aledo gets a safety by Williams. 29-7, Aledo.
Very impressive defensive stand by the Rebels.
McClellan gets the ball, gets one yard. Aledo goes for it on fourth down and gets stopped by Richland.
Owens with the carry, one yard gain.
McClellan three yard run. Second and goal from the 3.
Handoff to McClellan again, first down. Aledo ball on the six yard line.
McClellan runs for 2.
McClellan run for three.
Bishop on the keeper for six. First down.
McClellan five yard run.
McClennan on the carry, three yards to move the chains. 1st and ten on the 29.
Timeout Aledo.
Bishop with the keeper, almost gets the first down. Third and 3.
Bishop sacked deep in the backfield for a loss of 8. Second and 18.
McClellan with a two yard run for first down. Ball on 39.
McClellan with a run for two. Third and 1.
McClellan with the carry for a gain of 7.
Owens with the kickoff return, runs it to the 50 yard line.
Welcome back Bearcat Nation! Aledo will have possession to start the second half. The Bearcats lead, 27-7.
McClellan with the 3 yard run, and that’s the half.
Handoff to McClellan for loss of 5.
Richland punts, Aledo will play from the 33 yard line. :51 remains in the quarter.
4th and 17 Richland.
Colt Ellison levels the Richland quarterback for a loss of two more yards.
Williams with the sack for a loss of 5 for Richland.
Richland runs for gain of 4.
Richland will play from their own 25 yard line, 2:30 remaining in the half.
Aledo misses the extra point attempt, 27-7.
McClellan has 158 yards so far this half.
Handoff to McClellan for a Bearcat touchdown.
Six yard run by McClellan. 2nd and goal from the one yard line.
McClellan with another carry, face mask penalty on defense. Aledo will have first and goal at the 7.
McClellan run for another first down. First and ten at the 17.
Bishop throws to Hunter Rosson for ten yards and a first down. Rosson’s first catch of the game.
Bishop with the keeper for no gain.
Bishop throws deep and doesn’t find a receiver.
Aaron Hale snags the interception and take it seven yards, Aledo will play from the 37.
Pass incomplete on first down.
Incomplete pass for Richland, but a personal foul penalty on Aledo. First and ten for Richland on the Aledo 45.
Richland run for 5 yards.
Beau Mask with a 31-yard touchdown catch for the Bearcats. Kick is good, 21-7 Aledo.
Bishop under pressure on the keeper, penalty called for intentional grounding. Third and 24.
Bishop pass incomplete.
Touchdown run by McClellen called back after an offensive holding penalty, ball is walked back to the 27. Still first down.
Bishop with the keeper for no gain – holding penalty on Richland results in first down. Ball on the Aledo 17.
Richland fumble recovered by Wyatt Harris. Aledo will play from their 27.
Richland at their 25, run for loss of one.
7:15 remaining in the half.
Bishop completes a playaction pass to McClellan, touchdown Bearcats. Kick is good, 14-7 Aledo.
Ball is on the 15.
Timeout Aledo.
Bishop to Owens for gain of four.
Owens with the carry for a loss of one.
Ball at Aledo 18.
Bishop gets horse collared on a keeper, 15 yard penalty and automatic first down.
Correction: gain of one. 3rd and 9.
Bishop on the keeper, no gain.
One yard run from McClellan
McClellan run for first down.
Aledo will take over at their own 49.
Richland goes for it and turns it over on downs.
Richland with the run for a two yard gain. One third down, pass is complete. Brings up 4th and three.
Rice runs for 3, taken down by James Williams.
Winding down the last of the first quarter.
Aledo punts, Richland will take over at its own 37.
Handoff to Owens results in loss of three.
Bishop with keeper to add another yard.
McClellan with the carry for 7. 2nd and 3 to go.
Punt rolls into the end zone for a touchback.
Colt Ellison with the quarterback sack, loss of 7 for the Rebels.
On second and ten, Richland throws a screen pass for a loss of one.
Pass to Richland for 17 yards, first down from the 43.
Incomplete pass.
Richland first and ten from the 26.
Aledo will try for a 44 yard field goal. Kick is wide right.
Pass ruled incomplete, fourth and ten Aledo.
McClennan with 118 yards so far this game.
McClennan run, no gain.
Aledo from the Richland 26, pass incomplete.
Richland fumbles on the kickoff return, Aledo recovers
McClennan redeems himself – on Aledo’s first play of the drive he breaks through with a 69 yard run for a touchdown. Kick is good, game tied at 7-7.
Richland punts, Aledo will take over at their own 31.
Incomplete pass. Fourth down Richland.
On 2nd down, four yard pass to bring the ball to the 31.
McClellan fumbles on a run, Bishop dives for it, Richland’s Matthew Quenichet recovers.
Bishop with the keeper, first down. Ball at Richland 17.
Tre Owens carry for 6 yards.
Jase McClellan breaking through with a run, 39 yard gain and first down. Ball now on Richland 28.
Bishop under pressure, rushed out of bounds for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12.
Micco Little with the kickoff return to the Aledo 35 yard line.
Trent pass to Kenneth Reeves for a 30 yard touchdown. Kick is good, 7-0 Richland.
Pass for loss of 1, third and fifteen.
Screen pass for Richland called back for a holding penalty. Second and 14 from the 29.
Six yard run for Richland.
8 yard pass completed for first down.
Another pass to Rylee Johnson, gain of 9, taken down by Christian Duncan. Aledo 29 yard line.
Run down the left sideline by Rashee Rice, gain of 34 yards and first down.
Screen pass for Richland gain of 3.
Aledo kicks to Richland, they will start from their own 25.
Good afternoon Bearcat nation! We are coming to you live from the The Star at Frisco, with action from the Aledo vs. Richland Class Division II State Quarterfinal. Kickoff in about 15 minutes.
3,126 Comments