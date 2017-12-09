203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Aledo vs. Richland Regional Final – Live Blog Coverage

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:36 pm

Thanks for joining us! Follow The Community News for information on next week’s game when it is released.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:35 pm

Legacy defeats Lone Star, 24-20.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:31 pm

Bishop takes a knee and that’s a wrap. Bearcats 43, Rebels 7.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:31 pm

:25 to play.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:31 pm

Little gains eight on the run, first down Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:30 pm

Micco Little with the run for 7.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:29 pm

Roberts picks up four, first down Aledo on the 41.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:29 pm

Roberts runs for 3 more, 3rd down and 4 yards to go.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:28 pm

Richland punts and Aledo takes over at the 30, Roberts runs for 3.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:26 pm

Another incomplete pass, 4th and 10 Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:26 pm

Incomplete pass into double coverage by Trent.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:25 pm

Richland runs for no gain.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:25 pm

Trent throws to Kenneth Reeves for 17 yards and a first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:24 pm

Another incomplete pass from Trent. 3rd and 10 for the Rebels.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:23 pm

At their own 25, Richland’s Trent throws a pass for no gain.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:22 pm

Legacy 24, Lone Star 20 with three minutes to go.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:22 pm

Bishop connects with Owens for a twelve yard touchdown pass. Aledo leads 43-7 with five minutes left to play.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:19 pm

Owens runs for no gain..

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:18 pm

Owens runs for 2.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:17 pm

Owens carry for 15.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:17 pm

Interception by Gio Torres, 40 yards on the return. Aledo ball at the Richland 30.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:16 pm

Johnson on the carry for Richland, no gain on the play. Ball at Aledo 43.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:15 pm

Aledo to punt after an incomplete pass.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:14 pm

Owens gets back 6 on his next run. 3rd and 9.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:13 pm

Owens with the carry for a loss of 5.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:13 pm

Aledo has the ball at their own 19.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:12 pm

Richland will punt on 4th and ten after another incomplete pass.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:11 pm

Incomplete pass, 3rd and 10 for Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:10 pm

Pass complete down the right sideline for 20 yards and a first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:10 pm

Cullen Johnson with a sack for a loss of 5.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:09 pm

Richland will play from their own 25 after the kickoff.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:08 pm

In other playoff action, Mansfield Legacy leads Frisco Lone Star 17-12 with 9:19 left to play. The winner of Aledo vs. Richland will play the winner of the Legacy/Lone Star game.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:07 pm

McClellan five yard run for the Bearcat touchdown. Aledo now leads 36-7 with 10:09 remaining in the game.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:06 pm

Richland punts, Owens has a spectacular punt return to the ten, and a Richland penalty takes to o first and goal on the 5.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:04 pm

Trent throws deep, pass incomplete.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:04 pm

Pass incomplete.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:03 pm

Trent with the keeper, gain of 1.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:03 pm

Aledo throws an incomplete pass and punts, first and ten for the Rebels at their own 38

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:00 pm

This will be the end of the third quarter.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20174:00 pm

McClellan with the carry for 4 yards.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:59 pm

Bishop under pressure, incomplete pass.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:58 pm

Aledo will start at their won 34.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:58 pm

Richland’s Trent narrowly escapes a sack, throws an incomplete pass. Richland will punt.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:57 pm

Incomplete pass for Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:56 pm

Aledo punt and Richland will start from their own 24.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:54 pm

Bishop run for no gain. 4th and 3.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:53 pm

Timeout Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:52 pm

McClellan with the carry for four yards.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:52 pm

Bishop with the keeper for a three yard gain.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:51 pm

Owens returns the kick to the 45.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:49 pm

And Aledo gets a safety by Williams. 29-7, Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:48 pm

Very impressive defensive stand by the Rebels.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:48 pm

McClellan gets the ball, gets one yard. Aledo goes for it on fourth down and gets stopped by Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:47 pm

Owens with the carry, one yard gain.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:45 pm

McClellan three yard run. Second and goal from the 3.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:44 pm

Handoff to McClellan again, first down. Aledo ball on the six yard line.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:44 pm

McClellan runs for 2.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:43 pm

McClellan run for three.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:42 pm

Bishop on the keeper for six. First down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:42 pm

McClellan five yard run.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:41 pm

McClennan on the carry, three yards to move the chains. 1st and ten on the 29.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:40 pm

Timeout Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:40 pm

Bishop with the keeper, almost gets the first down. Third and 3.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:39 pm

Bishop sacked deep in the backfield for a loss of 8. Second and 18.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:38 pm

McClellan with a two yard run for first down. Ball on 39.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:37 pm

McClellan with a run for two. Third and 1.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:37 pm

McClellan with the carry for a gain of 7.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:36 pm

Owens with the kickoff return, runs it to the 50 yard line.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:34 pm

Welcome back Bearcat Nation! Aledo will have possession to start the second half. The Bearcats lead, 27-7.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:09 pm

McClellan with the 3 yard run, and that’s the half.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:08 pm

Handoff to McClellan for loss of 5.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:08 pm

Richland punts, Aledo will play from the 33 yard line. :51 remains in the quarter.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:06 pm

4th and 17 Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:06 pm

Colt Ellison levels the Richland quarterback for a loss of two more yards.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:05 pm

Williams with the sack for a loss of 5 for Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:04 pm

Richland runs for gain of 4.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:03 pm

Richland will play from their own 25 yard line, 2:30 remaining in the half.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:02 pm

Aledo misses the extra point attempt, 27-7.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:02 pm

McClellan has 158 yards so far this half.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:01 pm

Handoff to McClellan for a Bearcat touchdown.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20173:00 pm

Six yard run by McClellan. 2nd and goal from the one yard line.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:59 pm

McClellan with another carry, face mask penalty on defense. Aledo will have first and goal at the 7.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:58 pm

McClellan run for another first down. First and ten at the 17.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:57 pm

Bishop throws to Hunter Rosson for ten yards and a first down. Rosson’s first catch of the game.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:56 pm

Bishop with the keeper for no gain.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:56 pm

Bishop throws deep and doesn’t find a receiver.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:55 pm

Aaron Hale snags the interception and take it seven yards, Aledo will play from the 37.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:54 pm

Pass incomplete on first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:53 pm

Incomplete pass for Richland, but a personal foul penalty on Aledo. First and ten for Richland on the Aledo 45.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:51 pm

Richland run for 5 yards.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:49 pm

Beau Mask with a 31-yard touchdown catch for the Bearcats. Kick is good, 21-7 Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:48 pm

Bishop under pressure on the keeper, penalty called for intentional grounding. Third and 24.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:46 pm

Bishop pass incomplete.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:45 pm

Touchdown run by McClellen called back after an offensive holding penalty, ball is walked back to the 27. Still first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:44 pm

Bishop with the keeper for no gain – holding penalty on Richland results in first down. Ball on the Aledo 17.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:43 pm

Richland fumble recovered by Wyatt Harris. Aledo will play from their 27.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:42 pm

Richland at their 25, run for loss of one.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:40 pm

7:15 remaining in the half.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:39 pm

Bishop completes a playaction pass to McClellan, touchdown Bearcats. Kick is good, 14-7 Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:38 pm

Ball is on the 15.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:37 pm

Timeout Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:37 pm

Bishop to Owens for gain of four.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:36 pm

Owens with the carry for a loss of one.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:36 pm

Ball at Aledo 18.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:35 pm

Bishop gets horse collared on a keeper, 15 yard penalty and automatic first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:34 pm

Correction: gain of one. 3rd and 9.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:34 pm

Bishop on the keeper, no gain.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:34 pm

One yard run from McClellan

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:33 pm

McClellan run for first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:32 pm

Aledo will take over at their own 49.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:32 pm

Richland goes for it and turns it over on downs.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:32 pm

Richland with the run for a two yard gain. One third down, pass is complete. Brings up 4th and three.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:29 pm

Rice runs for 3, taken down by James Williams.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:29 pm

Winding down the last of the first quarter.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:28 pm

Aledo punts, Richland will take over at its own 37.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:28 pm

Handoff to Owens results in loss of three.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:27 pm

Bishop with keeper to add another yard.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:26 pm

McClellan with the carry for 7. 2nd and 3 to go.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:26 pm

Punt rolls into the end zone for a touchback.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:24 pm

Colt Ellison with the quarterback sack, loss of 7 for the Rebels.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:23 pm

On second and ten, Richland throws a screen pass for a loss of one.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:23 pm

Pass to Richland for 17 yards, first down from the 43.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:21 pm

Incomplete pass.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:21 pm

Richland first and ten from the 26.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:20 pm

Aledo will try for a 44 yard field goal. Kick is wide right.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:20 pm

Pass ruled incomplete, fourth and ten Aledo.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:19 pm

McClennan with 118 yards so far this game.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:19 pm

McClennan run, no gain.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:19 pm

Aledo from the Richland 26, pass incomplete.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:17 pm

Richland fumbles on the kickoff return, Aledo recovers

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:16 pm

McClennan redeems himself – on Aledo’s first play of the drive he breaks through with a 69 yard run for a touchdown. Kick is good, game tied at 7-7.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:14 pm

Richland punts, Aledo will take over at their own 31.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:14 pm

Incomplete pass. Fourth down Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:13 pm

On 2nd down, four yard pass to bring the ball to the 31.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:13 pm

McClellan fumbles on a run, Bishop dives for it, Richland’s Matthew Quenichet recovers.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:11 pm

Bishop with the keeper, first down. Ball at Richland 17.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:11 pm

Tre Owens carry for 6 yards.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:10 pm

Jase McClellan breaking through with a run, 39 yard gain and first down. Ball now on Richland 28.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:10 pm

Bishop under pressure, rushed out of bounds for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:09 pm

Micco Little with the kickoff return to the Aledo 35 yard line.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:07 pm

Trent pass to Kenneth Reeves for a 30 yard touchdown. Kick is good, 7-0 Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:06 pm

Pass for loss of 1, third and fifteen.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:06 pm

Screen pass for Richland called back for a holding penalty. Second and 14 from the 29.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:05 pm

Six yard run for Richland.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:04 pm

8 yard pass completed for first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:04 pm

Another pass to Rylee Johnson, gain of 9, taken down by Christian Duncan. Aledo 29 yard line.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:03 pm

Run down the left sideline by Rashee Rice, gain of 34 yards and first down.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:03 pm

Screen pass for Richland gain of 3.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20172:02 pm

Aledo kicks to Richland, they will start from their own 25.

Rosealee Hoffman December 9, 20171:44 pm

Good afternoon Bearcat nation! We are coming to you live from the The Star at Frisco, with action from the Aledo vs. Richland Class Division II State Quarterfinal. Kickoff in about 15 minutes.

