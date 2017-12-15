Aledo vs. Mansfield Legacy Live Coverage

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Jim Zimmermann December 16, 20174:57 pm

This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community news saying thank you for joining us today and we will see you next Saturday morning as you Aledo Bearcats go for back to back state championships.
TAKE CARE AND GOD BLESS

Jim Zimmermann December 16, 20174:55 pm

Aledo will play the winner of tonight’s game between McCallum / College Station that is going to be played at NRG Stadium at 7.

Jim Zimmermann December 16, 20174:53 pm

Your defending state champion Aledo Bearcats will defend their title next Saturday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium

Jim Zimmermann December 16, 20174:51 pm

This was a tremendous game on both team part

Jim Zimmermann December 16, 20174:51 pm

Aledo has the ball at the Legacy 13 with 1:10 and they are in the victory formation

