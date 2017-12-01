Aledo vs. Abilene Cooper Regional Semifinal – Live Blog Coverage

So, right now all we know is that Aledo will play the winner of the Richland Rebels/ Parkland Matadors game that takes place tomorrow at 1 pm in Lubbock. Check back on The Community News website and Facebook for the latest updates on Aledo’s next game.
This was an unbelievable game, the Bearcats prevailed 34-31 over the Cooper Cougars. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying…
Good night and God bless…
WOW!!!!!!!! Aledo gets a hard-fought win over the cooper cougars
Giovonni Torres gets the biggest interception of his life at the Cooper 20
Giovonni Torres gets the biggest interception of his life at the Cooper 20
Cooper gets the first down with a completion at the Bearcat 46
Cooper has no timeouts, 3rd and 14 from the 29, 2:12 left
Bishop hit Owens for the first down pass and he dropped it, Cooper ball at their 32 with 2:49 left and trailing 34-31
Aledo will go for it on 4th down
Bishop is stopped short of the 1st down mark, 4th down and Aledo calls timeout. Bearcats are 4 yards short
Bishop hands off to Jase, stopped for no gain, 3rd and 7, timeout Aledo. We need this 3rd down conversion
Bishop gets the 1st down at the 38, 4 minutes left in the game, Aledo 34-31
Jase with a carry to the 41, 3rd and 3, one more time boys
Bishop to Parks at the Cougar 48, 1st down 5 minutes left
3rd and 6 for Aledo from their 42, this is a big play!!!
Owens with a carry to their 39 for a Bearcat 1st down. 6:37 left
Bearcat ball at their 26 with 7:24 left leading 34-31
Abilene gets within 3 of Aledo after a 1-yard touchdown run, with 7:46 left in the game Aledo is hanging on to a 34-31 lead.
Timeout cooper, here is the game. Aledo leads 34-24 with 7:51 left in the game. Cooper has the ball at the Aledo 1
Cogar gets a big pass play to the Aledo 1
Cooper gets a big break as they fumble but it goes 10 yards forward and they recover at the Aledo 40
Owens is stripped of the ball as he is falling down, Cooper ball at their 18. Cougars still have life.
Jake McClendon with the Bearcat interception, Aledo ball at the Cooper 27
Cooper has the ball at their 25 trailing 34-24 with 9:16 remaining
Jake hands off to Jase and he goes around the right side for the Bearcat touchdown. Aledo leads Cooper 34-24 with 9:16 left in the game.
Bishop calls his own number and is knocked out at the 8, 1st and goal
Jase gets the first down with a carry to the 18,
Aledo has the ball at the cooper 21, 3rd and 1
Cooper gets on the scoreboard as time ends in the 3rd qtr with an 83-yard shuffle pass. Going into the 4th qtr Aledo leads Cooper 27-23
Hale with the tackle at the 17, 2nd and 8
Royals gets the punt and is tackled at the Cooper 15, 0:44 3rd qtr
Jase is hit in the backfield for a 2 yard loss and Aledo will punt
Bishop carries the ball to the 45, 3rd and 1. 1:37 3rd qtr Aledo 27-17
Bishop scrambles to his left and gets the first down at the 36
Bearcat ball at their 25, 3:37 3rd qtr, Aledo leads Cooper 27-17
Bearcat defense forces a 4th and 8, Cooper to punt to Owens back at the 35
Will Greenwood makes the tackle at the 33, 3rd and 8
Freeman scrambles to the 31 for the cougar 1st down
Myller Roayls comes out of the end zone and returns the kick to the Cougar 16
Jase takes the delayed handoff and goes 55 yards for the Bearcat score. 5:39 3rd qtr. Aledo leads Cooper 27-17
3rd and 12 for Aledo
Bishop gets the first down but…………….., holding against Aledo brings the ball back to the Aledo 38. 2nd and 19
Wyatt Harris gets the top ball interception and returns it to the Aledo 37
Cooper into Aledo territory now at the 42, 3rd qtr 8:32 Aledo 21 Cooper 17
Cooper going with a no-huddle offense
Bishop tries to go over the middle but is intercepted and returned to the Cooper 46
Aledo picked up the first down but a holding call brings the ball back to the 32, 3rd and 18 for aledo
3rd and 8 for Aledo from the 42
Owens with a huge carry all the way to their 40, 1st down
Great punt for Cooper, 67 yards. Bearcat ball at their 4, Aledo 21- Cooper 17 3rd qtr 10:29
4th down for Cooper, they will punt. Owens back at the 35 for Aledo
Wyatt Harris with the tackle at the 28, 3rd and 2
Good return for Cooper but a block in the back brings the ball back to the Cougar 20
Bishop goes 70 yards on the first play of the 3rd qtr for the Bearcat score, Aledo 21 Cougars 17
Jake Ford gets the kick and returns it to the Aledo 30
Aledo will receive the 2nd half kick off, Tre Owens back for Aledo
Well, Bearcat nation we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory right now, trailing at halftime. The Bearcat coaching staff have been the best at making halftime adjustments for a long time. Cooper has a good quarterback and a great wide receiver, that has really opened the middle of the field for their running backs. Let’s see if they have a plan to stop this Cougar offense. Under 3 minutes in halftime
Cooper goes into halftime leading Aledo 17-14
Wyatt Harris breaks up the pass in the end zone and forces cooper to try a fg
Cooper completes a pass to the Aledo 10 and calls timeout. 0:12 2nd qtr tied at 14
0:17 left in the 2nd qtr, tied at 14 timeout Cooper
Personal foul against Aledo, late hit out of bounds, ball at the Aledo 19
Colt Ellison with the tackle at the b35
1:43 2nd qtr Cooper ball at the Aledo 49 tied at 14
Cooper has very big receivers, and they are taking advantage of the Bearcat db’s
Cougar ball at their 26
With 2:47 left in the 2nd qtr we are tied at 14
Bishop hands off to Owens for the Bearcat score
Jake hands off to Jase and he carries the pile to the Cougar 6, 1st and goal
Owens gets the first down at the 19 yard line, 4:45 2nd qtr
Bishop to Rosson to the Cougar 24, 3rd and 4
Bishop finds Money Parks for a big gain for Aledo, ball at the cougar 30
Jase carries to the Aledo 48, 1st down. 2nd qtr Aledo trails 14-7
Jake Ford takes the kick to the Aledo 32, Bearcats need to answer
Trees Whitfield comes out of the backfield and catches the pass and goes 59 yards for the Cougar score. 7:57 2nd qtr. Abilene leads Aledo 14-0
False start Cougars, 3rd and 6 from the 41
Freeman slides to the Aledo 46, 3rd and 1
Cougar ball at their 37, 9:24 2nd qtr tied at 7
Jase gets a big run but is stripped of the ball and the Cougars recover at their 26, 2nd qtr 10:25 tied at 7
Jase takes the Bishop handoff all the way to the Cougar 40
Aledo will start their first possession of the 2nd qtr at their 35
The Cougars came to play
Cooper’s Ender Freeman gets the Cougars on the scoreboard with a pass to Andrew Watson. 11:03 2nd qtr and we are tied at 7
Cooper ball at the Aledo 21, 3rd and 8
That is the end of the 1st. qtr, Aledo leads Cooper 7-0
Dalein Campos for the Cougars on a qb scramble to the Aledo, 4 but a holding call against Abilene moves the ball back to the 28, 1st and 25
Royals get the Cougars to the Aledo 13
Cooper ball at the Aledo 38 with 1:13 left in the 1st qtr trailing 7-0
Myller Royals goes way up to catch a pass for the Cougars at the 45
Aaron Hale and Ellison and the tackle, 3rd and 8
Aledo’s Jake Ford gets a tackle at the 35
Cooper will have the ball at their 25 trailing 7-0
Jase takes the handoff and plows over 2 defenders as he scores for Aledo, Bearcats 7 Cougars 0 1st qtr. 3:50
Owens gets the first down with a carry to the Cougar 21, no score
3rd and 2 for Aledo from the Cougar 30
Bishop hands off to Tre Owens, he is tackled at the 31, 2nd and 3
Bishop finds Hunter Rosson at the 50 for a Bearcat 1st down
Bishop scrambles to his right to the 33, 3rd and 4
Aledo ball at their 27, 2nd and 11 no score 1st qtr
Cougars punt the ball and Aledo will start at their own 17, 1st qtr. no score
incomplete pass brings up 4th down
3rd and 17 from the Aledo 36 for the Cougars
The Cougars Myller Royals 6’4′ wide receiver gets the pass at the Aledo 31, 2nd and 12 1st qtr. no score
Jake Ford gets away with a pass interference, but James Williams is called for offsides, 3rd and 7
Colt Ellison gets a 2 yard tackle for loss
The Cougars come out throwing on 2nd down and get along completion to the Aledo 47
Cole’s kick goes through the end zone and the Cougars will start at their 25
Aledo won the toss and deferred to the 2nd half
Captains for Aledo are Truett Knox and Aaron Hale
Under 20 minutes from kick off
The winner of tonight’s contest plays the winner of the Richland Rebels/Parkland Matadors game that takes place on Saturday in Lubbock at 1 pm.
The Bearcats are the visiting team tonight. They are wearing their orange pants, white jerseys with orange numbers, and white helmets.
Hello Bearcat nation
and welcome to the third round of the 2017-18 Texas High School football
playoffs. Tonight, your defending state champion Aledo Bearcats will play the
Abilene Cooper Cougars in the regionals finals here at Shotwell stadium in
Abilene. I know that during the playoffs that the games are normally at a
neutral site but, even the Cougars haven to agree that they defiantly have home
field advantage.
3,012 Comments