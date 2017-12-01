203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Aledo vs. Abilene Cooper Regional Semifinal – Live Blog Coverage

1 day ago
Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:17 pm

So, right now all we know is that Aledo will play the winner of the Richland Rebels/ Parkland Matadors game that takes place tomorrow at 1 pm in Lubbock. Check back on The Community News website and Facebook for the latest updates on Aledo’s next game.

This was an unbelievable game, the Bearcats prevailed 34-31 over the Cooper Cougars. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying…

Good night and God bless…

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:12 pm

WOW!!!!!!!! Aledo gets a hard-fought win over the cooper cougars

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:06 pm

Giovonni Torres gets the biggest interception of his life at the Cooper 20

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:05 pm

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:03 pm

Cooper gets the first down with a completion at the Bearcat 46

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:02 pm

Cooper has no timeouts, 3rd and 14 from the 29, 2:12 left

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:01 pm

Bishop hit Owens for the first down pass and he dropped it, Cooper ball at their 32 with 2:49 left and trailing 34-31

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 201710:00 pm

Aledo will go for it on 4th down

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:59 pm

Bishop is stopped short of the 1st down mark, 4th down and Aledo calls timeout. Bearcats are 4 yards short

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:58 pm

Bishop hands off to Jase, stopped for no gain, 3rd and 7, timeout Aledo. We need this 3rd down conversion

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:56 pm

Bishop gets the 1st down at the 38, 4 minutes left in the game, Aledo 34-31

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:55 pm

Jase with a carry to the 41, 3rd and 3, one more time boys

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:54 pm

Bishop to Parks at the Cougar 48, 1st down 5 minutes left

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:53 pm

3rd and 6 for Aledo from their 42, this is a big play!!!

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:52 pm

Owens with a carry to their 39 for a Bearcat 1st down. 6:37 left

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:51 pm

Bearcat ball at their 26 with 7:24 left leading 34-31

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:49 pm

Abilene gets within 3 of Aledo after a 1-yard touchdown run, with 7:46 left in the game Aledo is hanging on to a 34-31 lead.

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:47 pm

Timeout cooper, here is the game. Aledo leads 34-24 with 7:51 left in the game. Cooper has the ball at the Aledo 1

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:46 pm

Cogar gets a big pass play to the Aledo 1

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:45 pm

Cooper gets a big break as they fumble but it goes 10 yards forward and they recover at the Aledo 40

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:45 pm

Owens is stripped of the ball as he is falling down, Cooper ball at their 18. Cougars still have life.

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:43 pm

Jake McClendon with the Bearcat interception, Aledo ball at the Cooper 27

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:42 pm

Cooper has the ball at their 25 trailing 34-24 with 9:16 remaining

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:41 pm

Jake hands off to Jase and he goes around the right side for the Bearcat touchdown. Aledo leads Cooper 34-24 with 9:16 left in the game.

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:39 pm

Bishop calls his own number and is knocked out at the 8, 1st and goal

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:37 pm

Jase gets the first down with a carry to the 18,

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:37 pm

Aledo has the ball at the cooper 21, 3rd and 1

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:33 pm

Cooper gets on the scoreboard as time ends in the 3rd qtr with an 83-yard shuffle pass. Going into the 4th qtr Aledo leads Cooper 27-23

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:32 pm

Hale with the tackle at the 17, 2nd and 8

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:31 pm

Royals gets the punt and is tackled at the Cooper 15, 0:44 3rd qtr

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:30 pm

Jase is hit in the backfield for a 2 yard loss and Aledo will punt

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:30 pm

Bishop carries the ball to the 45, 3rd and 1. 1:37 3rd qtr Aledo 27-17

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:28 pm

Bishop scrambles to his left and gets the first down at the 36

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:27 pm

Bearcat ball at their 25, 3:37 3rd qtr, Aledo leads Cooper 27-17

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:26 pm

Bearcat defense forces a 4th and 8, Cooper to punt to Owens back at the 35

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:25 pm

Will Greenwood makes the tackle at the 33, 3rd and 8

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:24 pm

Freeman scrambles to the 31 for the cougar 1st down

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:23 pm

Myller Roayls comes out of the end zone and returns the kick to the Cougar 16

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:20 pm

Jase takes the delayed handoff and goes 55 yards for the Bearcat score. 5:39 3rd qtr. Aledo leads Cooper 27-17

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:19 pm

3rd and 12 for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:18 pm

Bishop gets the first down but…………….., holding against Aledo brings the ball back to the Aledo 38. 2nd and 19

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:16 pm

Wyatt Harris gets the top ball interception and returns it to the Aledo 37

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:15 pm

Cooper into Aledo territory now at the 42, 3rd qtr 8:32 Aledo 21 Cooper 17

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:13 pm

Cooper going with a no-huddle offense

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:13 pm

Bishop tries to go over the middle but is intercepted and returned to the Cooper 46

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:12 pm

Aledo picked up the first down but a holding call brings the ball back to the 32, 3rd and 18 for aledo

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:11 pm

3rd and 8 for Aledo from the 42

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:10 pm

Owens with a huge carry all the way to their 40, 1st down

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:09 pm

Great punt for Cooper, 67 yards. Bearcat ball at their 4, Aledo 21- Cooper 17 3rd qtr 10:29

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:08 pm

4th down for Cooper, they will punt. Owens back at the 35 for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:07 pm

Wyatt Harris with the tackle at the 28, 3rd and 2

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:06 pm

Good return for Cooper but a block in the back brings the ball back to the Cougar 20

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:04 pm

Bishop goes 70 yards on the first play of the 3rd qtr for the Bearcat score, Aledo 21 Cougars 17

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:03 pm

Jake Ford gets the kick and returns it to the Aledo 30

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20179:02 pm

Aledo will receive the 2nd half kick off, Tre Owens back for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:58 pm

Well, Bearcat nation we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory right now, trailing at halftime. The Bearcat coaching staff have been the best at making halftime adjustments for a long time. Cooper has a good quarterback and a great wide receiver, that has really opened the middle of the field for their running backs. Let’s see if they have a plan to stop this Cougar offense. Under 3 minutes in halftime

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:31 pm

Cooper goes into halftime leading Aledo 17-14

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:30 pm

Wyatt Harris breaks up the pass in the end zone and forces cooper to try a fg

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:29 pm

Cooper completes a pass to the Aledo 10 and calls timeout. 0:12 2nd qtr tied at 14

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:26 pm

0:17 left in the 2nd qtr, tied at 14 timeout Cooper

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:25 pm

Personal foul against Aledo, late hit out of bounds, ball at the Aledo 19

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:24 pm

Colt Ellison with the tackle at the b35

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:23 pm

1:43 2nd qtr Cooper ball at the Aledo 49 tied at 14

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:23 pm

Cooper has very big receivers, and they are taking advantage of the Bearcat db’s

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:22 pm

Cougar ball at their 26

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:20 pm

With 2:47 left in the 2nd qtr we are tied at 14

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:20 pm

Bishop hands off to Owens for the Bearcat score

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:18 pm

Jake hands off to Jase and he carries the pile to the Cougar 6, 1st and goal

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:17 pm

Owens gets the first down at the 19 yard line, 4:45 2nd qtr

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:17 pm

Bishop to Rosson to the Cougar 24, 3rd and 4

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:16 pm

Bishop finds Money Parks for a big gain for Aledo, ball at the cougar 30

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:14 pm

Jase carries to the Aledo 48, 1st down. 2nd qtr Aledo trails 14-7

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:13 pm

Jake Ford takes the kick to the Aledo 32, Bearcats need to answer

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:12 pm

Trees Whitfield comes out of the backfield and catches the pass and goes 59 yards for the Cougar score. 7:57 2nd qtr. Abilene leads Aledo 14-0

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:10 pm

False start Cougars, 3rd and 6 from the 41

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:09 pm

Freeman slides to the Aledo 46, 3rd and 1

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:09 pm

Cougar ball at their 37, 9:24 2nd qtr tied at 7

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:06 pm

Jase gets a big run but is stripped of the ball and the Cougars recover at their 26, 2nd qtr 10:25 tied at 7

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:05 pm

Jase takes the Bishop handoff all the way to the Cougar 40

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:03 pm

Aledo will start their first possession of the 2nd qtr at their 35

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:03 pm

The Cougars came to play

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:02 pm

Cooper’s Ender Freeman gets the Cougars on the scoreboard with a pass to Andrew Watson. 11:03 2nd qtr and we are tied at 7

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20178:00 pm

Cooper ball at the Aledo 21, 3rd and 8

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:58 pm

That is the end of the 1st. qtr, Aledo leads Cooper 7-0

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:57 pm

Dalein Campos for the Cougars on a qb scramble to the Aledo, 4 but a holding call against Abilene moves the ball back to the 28, 1st and 25

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:55 pm

Royals get the Cougars to the Aledo 13

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:55 pm

Cooper ball at the Aledo 38 with 1:13 left in the 1st qtr trailing 7-0

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:54 pm

Myller Royals goes way up to catch a pass for the Cougars at the 45

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:53 pm

Aaron Hale and Ellison and the tackle, 3rd and 8

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:52 pm

Aledo’s Jake Ford gets a tackle at the 35

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:51 pm

Cooper will have the ball at their 25 trailing 7-0

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:50 pm

Jase takes the handoff and plows over 2 defenders as he scores for Aledo, Bearcats 7 Cougars 0 1st qtr. 3:50

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:48 pm

Owens gets the first down with a carry to the Cougar 21, no score

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:47 pm

3rd and 2 for Aledo from the Cougar 30

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:47 pm

Bishop hands off to Tre Owens, he is tackled at the 31, 2nd and 3

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:46 pm

Bishop finds Hunter Rosson at the 50 for a Bearcat 1st down

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:45 pm

Bishop scrambles to his right to the 33, 3rd and 4

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:44 pm

Aledo ball at their 27, 2nd and 11 no score 1st qtr

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:42 pm

Cougars punt the ball and Aledo will start at their own 17, 1st qtr. no score

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:41 pm

incomplete pass brings up 4th down

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:40 pm

3rd and 17 from the Aledo 36 for the Cougars

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:39 pm

The Cougars Myller Royals 6’4′ wide receiver gets the pass at the Aledo 31, 2nd and 12 1st qtr. no score

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:38 pm

Jake Ford gets away with a pass interference, but James Williams is called for offsides, 3rd and 7

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:36 pm

Colt Ellison gets a 2 yard tackle for loss

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:36 pm

The Cougars come out throwing on 2nd down and get along completion to the Aledo 47

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:34 pm

Cole’s kick goes through the end zone and the Cougars will start at their 25

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:34 pm

Aledo won the toss and deferred to the 2nd half

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:30 pm

Captains for Aledo are Truett Knox and Aaron Hale

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:13 pm

Under 20 minutes from kick off

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:12 pm

The winner of tonight’s contest plays the winner of the Richland Rebels/Parkland Matadors game that takes place on Saturday in Lubbock at 1 pm.

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20177:10 pm

The Bearcats are the visiting team tonight. They are wearing their orange pants, white jerseys with orange numbers, and white helmets.

Jim Zimmermann December 1, 20176:51 pm

Hello Bearcat nation
and welcome to the third round of the 2017-18 Texas High School football
playoffs. Tonight, your defending state champion Aledo Bearcats will play the
Abilene Cooper Cougars in the regionals finals here at Shotwell stadium in
Abilene. I know that during the playoffs that the games are normally at a
neutral site but, even the Cougars haven to agree that they defiantly have home
field advantage.

