Patricia Allen

1 day ago
Patricia Ann Allen, 66, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 at her home.

Patricia was born March 9, 1951 in Fort Worth, daughter of John and Dorothy McKee Gonsalves.  She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.  Patricia’s favorite time of year was Christmas.  She enjoyed going shopping and spending time with her family.  They were the light of her life.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:  Husband of 47 years, Donald Allen; son, Jason Allen and wife, Dorothy; five grandkids; and sister, Teresa Hinson and husband, Larry.

Graveside Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at Spring Creek Cemetery, Parker County. Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday prior to the service at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Avenue, Weatherford.

