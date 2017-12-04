203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Virginia “Jackie” Boone

22 hours ago
1 Min Read
Jackie Boone

Virginia Jacqueline “Jackie” Boone, 74, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017.

Jackie was born June 26, 1943 in Urbana, Illinois, daughter of Mary Virginia Woods Sanford.  She was a realtor for many years.

The family wishes to send special thanks to Alpha Omega Hospice and especially Dr. Tim Huggins and Amy Hamenson McNutt, P. A., for their wonderful care of Jackie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Boone; and her mother.

Survivors include son, Doug Eickhoff and wife, Tricia; daughters, Suzy Cooper and husband, Tom, and Holly Wedel; granddaughter, Erica Adams and husband, Dakota; grandsons, Jake Cooper, Austin Eickhoff, and Sam Cooper; great-granddaughter, Hadleigh; brother, Joe Sanford and wife, Bobbie; sister, Jennifer Ervin and husband, Malcom; special longtime companion, Tom Roethler; and all of her extended family that she loved so much.

Funeral services are scheduled for  2 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens of the Valley, Weatherford. Visitation is scheduled for  6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, at White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Rosealee Hoffman

3,167 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 05

Pinterest Party to benefit 4-H

December 5 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 07

Rotary Club of Aledo

December 7 @ 11:30 am
Fri 08

Holiday in the Park

December 8 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 08

Musical Review

December 8 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 09

Folk Art Nativities

December 9 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 09

36th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes

December 9 @ 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sat 09

Pet Adoptions

December 9 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

December 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Recent Comments