203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Lisa Hernandez

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Lisa Hernandez

Lisa Jo Hernandez, 55, of Aledo, passed away November 23.

Lisa was born on June 18, 1962 in Fort Worth. She had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that could light up the room. She spent her days socializing, singing karaoke, cooking and taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Marie Ramsey and her brother Jimmy Ramsey.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin Hernandez; daughter, Nicole and husband, Bobby Wilson of Aledo; two sons, Christopher and wife Lindsi Hernandez of Crowley, Joseph Hernandez of Aledo; Stepson, Edward Hernandez and wife Crystal Hernandez of Benbrook; her five grandchildren, Tanner and Daisy Wilson, Tinslee Hernandez, Elexis and Cassidy Hernandez; two sisters, Gwen and husband Roy Sparkman of Waco, Joyce and husband Jimmy Richardson of Bremond, Texas; her twin brother Joel and wife Denise Ramsey of Weatherford; several cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Services were scheduled at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 29th, at White’s Funeral Home in Weatherford with burial to follow at Brown’s Cemetery in Aledo. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Hernandez, Edward Hernandez, Noel Hernandez, Tim Kolinek, Bryce Jackson, and Joe Carbajal.

Arrangements are under the direction of White’s Funeral Home of Weatherford.

The Community News

December 1, 2017

About the author

View All Posts

Rosealee Hoffman

3,053 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Thu 30

Holiday Bazaar

November 30 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 30

Christmas with the Cats

November 30 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 01

Celebrity Cutting and Concert

December 1 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 02

Folk Art Nativities

December 2 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 02

Christmas Tyme in Aledo

December 2 @ 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sat 02

Fundraiser and Adoption Event

December 2 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 03

Steppin’ Into the Future

December 3 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 05

Pinterest Party to benefit 4-H

December 5 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 07

Rotary Club of Aledo

December 7 @ 11:30 am
Fri 08

Holiday in the Park

December 8 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Recent Comments