Lisa Hernandez

Lisa Jo Hernandez, 55, of Aledo, passed away November 23.

Lisa was born on June 18, 1962 in Fort Worth. She had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that could light up the room. She spent her days socializing, singing karaoke, cooking and taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Marie Ramsey and her brother Jimmy Ramsey.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin Hernandez; daughter, Nicole and husband, Bobby Wilson of Aledo; two sons, Christopher and wife Lindsi Hernandez of Crowley, Joseph Hernandez of Aledo; Stepson, Edward Hernandez and wife Crystal Hernandez of Benbrook; her five grandchildren, Tanner and Daisy Wilson, Tinslee Hernandez, Elexis and Cassidy Hernandez; two sisters, Gwen and husband Roy Sparkman of Waco, Joyce and husband Jimmy Richardson of Bremond, Texas; her twin brother Joel and wife Denise Ramsey of Weatherford; several cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Services were scheduled at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 29th, at White’s Funeral Home in Weatherford with burial to follow at Brown’s Cemetery in Aledo. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Hernandez, Edward Hernandez, Noel Hernandez, Tim Kolinek, Bryce Jackson, and Joe Carbajal.

Arrangements are under the direction of White’s Funeral Home of Weatherford.

The Community News

December 1, 2017