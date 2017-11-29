Ladycats down another state-ranked opponent as Aledo holds off 4A No. 10 Stephenville, 50-39

Defeating their third state-ranked opponent in the past two weeks, the Aledo Ladycats, paced by a double double from sophomore guard Taylor Morgan, outlasted the Class 4A No. 10 Stephenville Honeybees, 50-39, Tuesday night at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 9-2, while the ‘Bees drop to 4-1. The Ladycats will continue non-district play at the Granbury tournament. Aledo will face Keller Fossil Ridge at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and at 5:30 p.m. the Ladycats will play Godley. The tournament championship game will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The win was Aledo’s third over a ranked opponent. The Ladycats defeated 4A No. 3 Godley two weeks ago, and a week later downed 3A No. 9 Brock.

Morgan led all scorers with 18 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were senior post Sarah Haeussler with nine points, sophomore post Janessa Payne and junior guard Elizabeth Allanach, each with six, junior guard Reagan Brown and senior post Alaina Touchet, each with five, and sophomore guard Riley Sale with one.

Touchet pulled down eight rebounds, Payne recorded six boards and Haeussler finished with five rebounds.

Aledo led 10-8 after the first quarter and 26-16 at the half. The Honeybees outscored the Ladycats 13-12 in the third period to cut Aledo’s lead to 38-29 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

For the complete story see the Dec. 1 issue of The Community News.