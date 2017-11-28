Fundraising for Ben Hogan Learning Center at Squaw Creek Golf Course begins Dec. 1

The First Tee of Fort Worth, in partnership with the Ben Hogan Foundation and Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park, has announced a Capital Campaign Kickoff scheduled for Friday, December 1, beginning at 8 a.m. All three organizations will be moving forward on raising funds to build a Ben Hogan Learning Center at Squaw Creek for The First Tee of Fort Worth with groundbreaking to begin hopefully in late 2018.

The First Tee of Fort Worth operates several golf learning centers for its youth development programs throughout Tarrant County, and this expansion into Parker County is designed to help the organization, one of 170 chapters of The First Tee nationally, get closer to fulfilling its strategic plan.

“The First Tee of Fort Worth is working hard to reach all young people who are interested in the game of golf and bring our Nine Core Values into their lives,” said Kevin Long, Executive Director of The First Tee of Fort Worth. “We’re working to help our participants be good at golf, and great at life. The opportunity to partner with the Ben Hogan Foundation and build a second Ben Hogan Learning Center at Squaw Creek is a fantastic milestone in our march toward making the game and The First Tee’s Life Skills Experience accessible to youth who are excited to learn the game and take away the values and lessons that the game of golf can teach.”

The First Tee of Fort Worth opened the first Ben Hogan Learning Center at its flagship location at Rockwood Golf Course through the generous support of many donors, including the Ben Hogan Foundation. The First Tee of Fort Worth has been operating at Rockwood and several other locations since 2003, offering camps, classes and outreach programs throughout the year. The first Ben Hogan Learning Center opened in late 2011.

Currently the chapter serves over 35,000 area youth each year.

The Capital Campaign Kickoff for the Ben Hogan Learning Center at Squaw Creek will offer tee times beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, De. 1 as an open house opportunity for interested parents, participants and prospective donors to come learn more about The First Tee of Fort Worth and the new facility. Interested golfers and donors are encouraged to call the Squaw Creek Pro Shop at 817-441-8185 to schedule their complimentary tee time. Participants are encouraged to make an inaugural contribution to help support raising the funds for this campaign.