203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Christian Pedigo

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Christian Pedigo

Christian Gale Gino Pedigo, 24, passed away November 23, 2017.

Christian was born November 22, 1993, to David and Valerie Pedigo. He was born in Rogers, Arkansas, and raised in Aledo, Texas.

Christian was everything Texas with the cowboy boots he always wore and the Texas Country music he played on his guitar and blared through his pickup truck speakers. He grew up with a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his father and friends. He graduated from Aledo High School in 2012 where he made many lifelong connections. His friendship is remembered as loyal and true as he was always there without question for those who needed him.  His life after high school consisted of many travels from Alaska to Tennessee and everywhere in between, where he touched many hearts from all walks of life. Christian never knew a stranger and was always ready to stand up for those he loved.

Christian was preceded in death by his mother Valerie Pedigo.

He is survived by his father David Pedigo; step-mother Natalie Denise Pedigo; sister Natalie Renee Pedigo; grandparents Bill Pedigo, Betsy Pedigo and Lola Neil; many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Funeral services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Parker County Cowboy Church in Aledo. Pastor Louis Sneed will officiate. Interment will be at Aledo Brown Cemetery.

The Community News
December 1, 2017

About the author

View All Posts

Rosealee Hoffman

3,053 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Thu 30

Holiday Bazaar

November 30 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 30

Christmas with the Cats

November 30 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 01

Celebrity Cutting and Concert

December 1 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 02

Folk Art Nativities

December 2 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 02

Christmas Tyme in Aledo

December 2 @ 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sat 02

Fundraiser and Adoption Event

December 2 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 03

Steppin’ Into the Future

December 3 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 05

Pinterest Party to benefit 4-H

December 5 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 07

Rotary Club of Aledo

December 7 @ 11:30 am
Fri 08

Holiday in the Park

December 8 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Recent Comments