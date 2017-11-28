Christian Pedigo

Christian Gale Gino Pedigo, 24, passed away November 23, 2017.

Christian was born November 22, 1993, to David and Valerie Pedigo. He was born in Rogers, Arkansas, and raised in Aledo, Texas.

Christian was everything Texas with the cowboy boots he always wore and the Texas Country music he played on his guitar and blared through his pickup truck speakers. He grew up with a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his father and friends. He graduated from Aledo High School in 2012 where he made many lifelong connections. His friendship is remembered as loyal and true as he was always there without question for those who needed him. His life after high school consisted of many travels from Alaska to Tennessee and everywhere in between, where he touched many hearts from all walks of life. Christian never knew a stranger and was always ready to stand up for those he loved.

Christian was preceded in death by his mother Valerie Pedigo.

He is survived by his father David Pedigo; step-mother Natalie Denise Pedigo; sister Natalie Renee Pedigo; grandparents Bill Pedigo, Betsy Pedigo and Lola Neil; many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Funeral services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Parker County Cowboy Church in Aledo. Pastor Louis Sneed will officiate. Interment will be at Aledo Brown Cemetery.

The Community News

December 1, 2017