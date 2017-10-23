203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Early voting begins today for Nov. 7 election

Early voting begins today for the November 7 special election in Parker County. Aledo ISD voters will decide whether to approve a bond package for the school district, broken down into two propositions: $64,190,000 for a new middle school and renovation of the intermediate school, and $8,760,000 for expansion of the high school agriculture facilities and land purchases for future school sites.  Voters will also weigh in on seven proposed state constitutional amendments.

Hours for early voting run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3. An exception is the Aledo ISD Administration Building, which will be open for early voting 7 a.m.-7 p.m. all weekdays between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3. The building and the Parker County Courthouse Annex will also be open Saturday, Oct. 28, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A sample ballot can be viewed here.

 

Main Voting Site:

Parker County Courthouse Annex 1112 Santa Fe Dr.

Annex Kitchen

Weatherford, TX

 

Branch Voting Sites: 

Springtown City Hall

200 N Main St., Springtown, TX

City Council Meeting Room

 

Aledo ISD Admin Building

1008 Bailey Ranch Rd., Aledo, TX

Meeting Room

 

Peaster Fire Department

221 Judd St., Peaster, TX

Meeting Room

 

Old Brock ISD Admin Building

100 Grindstone Rd., Brock, TX

Meeting Room

 

Willow Park Municipal Building

516 Ranch House Rd., Willow Park, TX

City Council Meeting Room

 

Azle Masonic Lodge

257 W Main St., Azle, TX

Meeting Room

