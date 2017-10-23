Early voting begins today for Nov. 7 election

Early voting begins today for the November 7 special election in Parker County. Aledo ISD voters will decide whether to approve a bond package for the school district, broken down into two propositions: $64,190,000 for a new middle school and renovation of the intermediate school, and $8,760,000 for expansion of the high school agriculture facilities and land purchases for future school sites. Voters will also weigh in on seven proposed state constitutional amendments.

Hours for early voting run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3. An exception is the Aledo ISD Administration Building, which will be open for early voting 7 a.m.-7 p.m. all weekdays between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3. The building and the Parker County Courthouse Annex will also be open Saturday, Oct. 28, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A sample ballot can be viewed here.