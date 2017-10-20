203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Eaton at Aledo- Live blog coverage

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:28 pm

Aledo takes the victory formation and that is the end of the game.

Congratulations to the new Texas state record holder for most consecutive district wins,( 72 and counting), your defending state champions Aledo Bearcats.

Come join us next week as the Bearcats travel to Brewer seeking consecutive district win 73.

This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying, Good night and God bless

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:22 pm

V.R. Eaton 13 Aledo Bearcats 52 4th qtr. 0:57
left in the game

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:21 pm

Eaton gets a 1 yard touchdown run

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:20 pm

2:25 left in the game, Eagle ball at the Aledo 7, 3rd and goal, Aledo 53 Eaton 6

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:19 pm

Mylen Hayhurst with a touchdown saving tackle at the Aledo 9

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:17 pm

Aledo will travel to Brewer next week seeking to add to their new state record of consecutive district wins.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:16 pm

V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 52 4th qtr. 4:11
Bearcat’s to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:15 pm

Will Turner get a 32 yard field goal

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:14 pm

Well, Aledo will stand alone on top of the Texas state record books with their 72nd consecutive district win that started back in 2007.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:10 pm

Kerl bounces it to the left side all the way to the Eagle 1

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:09 pm

V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 49 4th qtr. 7:28
Bearcat ball @ Eagle 48

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:09 pm

No one back for Aledo, ball at the 49

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:08 pm

4th and 1 from the Eagle 21, they will punt

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:07 pm

Angelo Perez gets a pass break up to force a 3rd and 8

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:06 pm

Aledo has a 4th down at the Eagle 42, Tripp Jones gets some help and the ball is downed at the Eagle 1 yard. Giovanni Torres is the skillful Bearcat that kept the ball from going in the end zone

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:02 pm

V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 49 4th qtr.
12:00 Bearcat ball @ Eagle 48

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:01 pm

Kerl with a carry to the Eagle 48. That is the end of the 3rd qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20179:01 pm

V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 0:22
Bearcat ball @ Eagle 40

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:59 pm

V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 0:22
Eagle’s to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:59 pm

Eagles get on the scoreboard with a 51 yard pass

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:58 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 0:37
Eagle ball @the Aledo 19

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:57 pm

Jason Kerl with a carry to the Eagle 49, 4th down for Aledo and Tripp Jones to punt

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:56 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 4:13
Aledo ball at the Eagle 49

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:55 pm

Eagles to punt from their 9 to Ryan Anderson. Ball out of bounds at the Aledo 44

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:54 pm

3rd and 13 from the 22

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:53 pm

The duo of Williams and Ellison are just a force. 3rd and 8 from the 49

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:51 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 4:13
Eagle ball @ BC 25

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:50 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 4:13
Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:50 pm

Hunter Rosson catches Bishop’s pass and goes 10 yards for the Aledo score

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:49 pm

Norwood takes the pitch around the right side and is finally pushed out of bounds at the Eagle 3

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:48 pm

Norwood with a carry to the Eagle 39, 1st down 5:39 3rd. Aledo 42 Eaton 0

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:45 pm

Carter with a catch at the Bearcat 48

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:44 pm

Pass falls incomplete, Eagle to punt to Ryan Anderson. Fair catch at the 39.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:43 pm

Colt Ellison with the qb sack back at the Eagle 24, 3rd and 25

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:42 pm

Holding penalty on Eaton, ball back at the 29, 1st and 20 9:22 3rd

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:41 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 42 3rd qtr.
10:15 Eaton ball @ their 41

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:39 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 42 3rd qtr.
10:15

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:38 pm

Tre Owens goes around the right side 61 yards untouched for the Bearcat touchdown

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:37 pm

Money Parks with a reception at the Aledo 36

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:36 pm

Aledo received the 2nd half kick at they have the ball on the 25. Aledo leads Eaton 35-0

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:32 pm

Ladycat volleyball update: Ladycats sweep Eaton

25-18 25-19 25-19

Way to go Ladycats!!!!!

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:00 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 Halftime

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20178:00 pm

Norwood with a carry to the Eagle 48 will end the 1st half of football

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:59 pm

Jefferey Carter with the Bearcat interception at the 27 with 0:17

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:58 pm

Hale and Williams make an Eagle qb sandwich at the 29

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:54 pm

Bishop’s pass is intercepted off a tip ball, Eagle ball on the Aledo 44 2:28 2nd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:53 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 4:50 2nd qtr. Aledo ball Eagle @ 35

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:52 pm

Eagles have a 4th down and will punt to Owens at the 35

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:50 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 4:50 2nd
qtr. Eagle ball @ 25

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:49 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 4:50 2nd qtr.
Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:48 pm

Beau Mask with his 1st carry and he finds the end zone

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:47 pm

Owens with a carry up the middle to the Eagle 19 for a Aledo 1st down

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:46 pm

Bishop’s pass is incomplete, 2nd and 10 with 5:57 left in the 2nd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:45 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 28 6:13 2nd qtr.
Aledo ball on the Eaton 49

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:44 pm

Will Greenwood with another sack, Eagles to punt from their own end zone

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:43 pm

Sack for Bearcat defense back at the 14, 3rd and 13. 7:22 2nd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:42 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 28

8:23 2nd
qtr. Eagle ball on the BC. 11

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:41 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 28

8:23 2nd
qtr. Aledo to kick to Eaton

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:40 pm

Bishop calls his own number and walks in for the Bearcat touchdown

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:39 pm

Owens with a carry to the Eagle 1

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:39 pm

Holding call on Aledo moves the ball back to the 18

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:38 pm

1st and 10 from the 11 for Aledo 9:26 2nd qtr Aledo 21 Eaton 0

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:37 pm

Bishop’s pass to Carter in the end zone is just out of his reach, 3rd and 8 from the 23

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:35 pm

Owens with a zig zag run across the entire field to the Eagle 25

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:35 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 21

12:00 2nd qtr. Aledo ball on the Eaton 20

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:33 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 21

12:00 2nd
qtr. Eagle ball on the Aledo 43

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:32 pm

Colt Ellison with a tackle at the 43. That is the end of the 1st qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:32 pm

Eagle ball on the Aledo 39, 0:22 1st qtr. Aledo 21 Eaton 0

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:30 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 21

1:43 1st.
qtr. Eagle ball on the Aledo 25

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:29 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 21

1:43 1st.
qtr. Aledo to kick

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:28 pm

Owens takes the Bishop hand off and goes 42 yards for the Bearcat touchdown

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:27 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 14

4:01
1st. qtr.

Aledo ball
on the Eagle 46

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:25 pm

Aaron Hale with a great open-field tackle to force a 4th down for Eaton. Tre Owens back for Aledo.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:24 pm

James Williams says “Hello” to the Eagles running back for a 4 yard loss

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:23 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 14

4:01 1st. qtr. Eagle ball on the 25

1st
and 10 for Eaton

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:22 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 14

4:01 1st. qtr.

Aledo to
kick to Eaton

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:21 pm

Bishop hands off to Owens and he goes straight up the middle for the Bearcat touchdown

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:20 pm

Bishop with the qb keeper to the Eagles 11, 3rd and 9

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:19 pm

Bishop throws to Hunter Rosson at the 13.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:18 pm

Rhett Marshall tries a 42 yard field goal for the Eagles but is short. Takes over on possession and Tre Owens first carry goes to Eagles 46. Aledo 7 Eagles 0 1st qtr. 5:15

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:16 pm

Jake McLendon with a stop at the Aledo 27, 4th down 9 for Eaton

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:15 pm

Aledo’s defense holds but another facemask penalty moves the ball to the Aledo 27 for Eaton

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:14 pm

Aaron Hale makes the tackle at the Aledo 46, 3rd and 10

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:13 pm

Aledo call ed for a facemask penalty. Eaton has the ball on the Aledo 42 1st down 8:37 1st qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:12 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 7

10:02 1st. qtr. 3rd &4 for
Eaton

At the Aledo 32

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:09 pm

V.R. Eaton 0
10:33 Aledo Bearcats 7

Eaton ball on the Aledo 25 1st qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:08 pm

Before I could get the next post Giovanni Torres picks up a Eaton fumble and goes 40 yards for the Bearcat score

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20177:05 pm

V.R. Eaton 0 1st
qtr. 11:53 Aledo Bearcats 0

Eaton ball on the Aledo 32 1st.@10

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20176:58 pm

Tonight’s captain for Aledo are Aaron Hale and Truett Knox. Aledo is in the home uniforms, orange jersey’s with white numbers and solid black pants. Aledo won the toss and they will defer to the second qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20176:52 pm

If Aledo can win this evening they will set a new
state record of 72 consecutive district wins. They are tied right now with Austin
Westlake who set the mark with wins from 1990-2002. The last time Aledo lost a
district game was 2007 against Everman. That was the same year we lost to
Copperas Cove 15-9 in the playoffs. They had some quarterback you may have
heard of, Robert Griffin III. Turns out he was also a pretty good football
player.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20176:52 pm

Chance Nevarez:
Single season extra points- 132 (state & national)

Chance Nevarez: Consecutive PAT’S career: 207 (state
& national)

Aledo Bearcat team of 2013- most points scored by an
11 man football team in a season- 1,023 (state & national)

Just to name a few. By the way, that Gray guy, was a
pretty good football player.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20176:51 pm

Jonathan Gray: Career 100- yard rushing games-51

Jonathan Gray: Single-season 100-yard rushing games-16

Jonathan Gray: Career scoring leader- 1,232

Jonathan Gray: Career touchdowns: 205 (state &
national)

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20176:51 pm

Jonathan Gray is 2nd all-time with 10,889
career rushing yards

Jonathan Gray: 3rd most rushing yards in a
season- 3,888

Jonathan Gray: Single season rushing touchdowns-65

Jonathan Gray: Career rushing carries-1,225

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20176:50 pm

Tonight, the Bearcats can put their name in the Texas
high school football record book again. Over the years the Bearcats have set
both state and national records for outstanding team and individual
accomplishments.

Jim Zimmermann October 20, 20176:49 pm

Good evening Bearcat nation and welcome to the 7th
game of the Aledo Bearcat 2017-2018 football season. Tonight, the #1 ranked
Bearcats, (6-0, 4-0), host the V.R.Eaton Eagles.

