Eaton at Aledo- Live blog coverage

Aledo takes the victory formation and that is the end of the game.
Congratulations to the new Texas state record holder for most consecutive district wins,( 72 and counting), your defending state champions Aledo Bearcats.
Come join us next week as the Bearcats travel to Brewer seeking consecutive district win 73.
This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying, Good night and God bless
V.R. Eaton 13 Aledo Bearcats 52 4th qtr. 0:57
left in the game
Eaton gets a 1 yard touchdown run
2:25 left in the game, Eagle ball at the Aledo 7, 3rd and goal, Aledo 53 Eaton 6
Mylen Hayhurst with a touchdown saving tackle at the Aledo 9
Aledo will travel to Brewer next week seeking to add to their new state record of consecutive district wins.
V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 52 4th qtr. 4:11
Bearcat’s to kick
Will Turner get a 32 yard field goal
Well, Aledo will stand alone on top of the Texas state record books with their 72nd consecutive district win that started back in 2007.
Kerl bounces it to the left side all the way to the Eagle 1
V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 49 4th qtr. 7:28
Bearcat ball @ Eagle 48
No one back for Aledo, ball at the 49
4th and 1 from the Eagle 21, they will punt
Angelo Perez gets a pass break up to force a 3rd and 8
Aledo has a 4th down at the Eagle 42, Tripp Jones gets some help and the ball is downed at the Eagle 1 yard. Giovanni Torres is the skillful Bearcat that kept the ball from going in the end zone
V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 49 4th qtr.
12:00 Bearcat ball @ Eagle 48
Kerl with a carry to the Eagle 48. That is the end of the 3rd qtr.
V.R. Eaton 6 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 0:22
Bearcat ball @ Eagle 40
Eagle’s to kick
Eagles get on the scoreboard with a 51 yard pass
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 0:37
Eagle ball @the Aledo 19
Jason Kerl with a carry to the Eagle 49, 4th down for Aledo and Tripp Jones to punt
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 4:13
Aledo ball at the Eagle 49
Eagles to punt from their 9 to Ryan Anderson. Ball out of bounds at the Aledo 44
3rd and 13 from the 22
The duo of Williams and Ellison are just a force. 3rd and 8 from the 49
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 4:13
Eagle ball @ BC 25
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 49 3rd qtr. 4:13
Aledo to kick
Hunter Rosson catches Bishop’s pass and goes 10 yards for the Aledo score
Norwood takes the pitch around the right side and is finally pushed out of bounds at the Eagle 3
Norwood with a carry to the Eagle 39, 1st down 5:39 3rd. Aledo 42 Eaton 0
Carter with a catch at the Bearcat 48
Pass falls incomplete, Eagle to punt to Ryan Anderson. Fair catch at the 39.
Colt Ellison with the qb sack back at the Eagle 24, 3rd and 25
Holding penalty on Eaton, ball back at the 29, 1st and 20 9:22 3rd
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 42 3rd qtr.
10:15 Eaton ball @ their 41
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 42 3rd qtr.
10:15
Tre Owens goes around the right side 61 yards untouched for the Bearcat touchdown
Money Parks with a reception at the Aledo 36
Aledo received the 2nd half kick at they have the ball on the 25. Aledo leads Eaton 35-0
Ladycat volleyball update: Ladycats sweep Eaton
25-18 25-19 25-19
Way to go Ladycats!!!!!
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 Halftime
Norwood with a carry to the Eagle 48 will end the 1st half of football
Jefferey Carter with the Bearcat interception at the 27 with 0:17
Hale and Williams make an Eagle qb sandwich at the 29
Bishop’s pass is intercepted off a tip ball, Eagle ball on the Aledo 44 2:28 2nd qtr
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 4:50 2nd qtr. Aledo ball Eagle @ 35
Eagles have a 4th down and will punt to Owens at the 35
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 4:50 2nd
qtr. Eagle ball @ 25
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 35 4:50 2nd qtr.
Aledo to kick
Beau Mask with his 1st carry and he finds the end zone
Owens with a carry up the middle to the Eagle 19 for a Aledo 1st down
Bishop’s pass is incomplete, 2nd and 10 with 5:57 left in the 2nd qtr
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 28 6:13 2nd qtr.
Aledo ball on the Eaton 49
Will Greenwood with another sack, Eagles to punt from their own end zone
Sack for Bearcat defense back at the 14, 3rd and 13. 7:22 2nd qtr
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 28
8:23 2nd
qtr. Eagle ball on the BC. 11
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 28
8:23 2nd
qtr. Aledo to kick to Eaton
Bishop calls his own number and walks in for the Bearcat touchdown
Owens with a carry to the Eagle 1
Holding call on Aledo moves the ball back to the 18
1st and 10 from the 11 for Aledo 9:26 2nd qtr Aledo 21 Eaton 0
Bishop’s pass to Carter in the end zone is just out of his reach, 3rd and 8 from the 23
Owens with a zig zag run across the entire field to the Eagle 25
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 21
12:00 2nd qtr. Aledo ball on the Eaton 20
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 21
12:00 2nd
qtr. Eagle ball on the Aledo 43
Colt Ellison with a tackle at the 43. That is the end of the 1st qtr
Eagle ball on the Aledo 39, 0:22 1st qtr. Aledo 21 Eaton 0
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo Bearcats 21
1:43 1st.
qtr. Eagle ball on the Aledo 25
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 21
1:43 1st.
qtr. Aledo to kick
Owens takes the Bishop hand off and goes 42 yards for the Bearcat touchdown
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 14
4:01
1st. qtr.
Aledo ball
on the Eagle 46
Aaron Hale with a great open-field tackle to force a 4th down for Eaton. Tre Owens back for Aledo.
James Williams says “Hello” to the Eagles running back for a 4 yard loss
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 14
4:01 1st. qtr. Eagle ball on the 25
1st
and 10 for Eaton
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 14
4:01 1st. qtr.
Aledo to
kick to Eaton
Bishop hands off to Owens and he goes straight up the middle for the Bearcat touchdown
Bishop with the qb keeper to the Eagles 11, 3rd and 9
Bishop throws to Hunter Rosson at the 13.
Rhett Marshall tries a 42 yard field goal for the Eagles but is short. Takes over on possession and Tre Owens first carry goes to Eagles 46. Aledo 7 Eagles 0 1st qtr. 5:15
Jake McLendon with a stop at the Aledo 27, 4th down 9 for Eaton
Aledo’s defense holds but another facemask penalty moves the ball to the Aledo 27 for Eaton
Aaron Hale makes the tackle at the Aledo 46, 3rd and 10
Aledo call ed for a facemask penalty. Eaton has the ball on the Aledo 42 1st down 8:37 1st qtr
V.R. Eaton 0 Aledo
Bearcats 7
10:02 1st. qtr. 3rd &4 for
Eaton
At the Aledo 32
V.R. Eaton 0
10:33 Aledo Bearcats 7
Eaton ball on the Aledo 25 1st qtr.
Before I could get the next post Giovanni Torres picks up a Eaton fumble and goes 40 yards for the Bearcat score
V.R. Eaton 0 1st
qtr. 11:53 Aledo Bearcats 0
Eaton ball on the Aledo 32 1st.@10
Tonight’s captain for Aledo are Aaron Hale and Truett Knox. Aledo is in the home uniforms, orange jersey’s with white numbers and solid black pants. Aledo won the toss and they will defer to the second qtr.
If Aledo can win this evening they will set a new
state record of 72 consecutive district wins. They are tied right now with Austin
Westlake who set the mark with wins from 1990-2002. The last time Aledo lost a
district game was 2007 against Everman. That was the same year we lost to
Copperas Cove 15-9 in the playoffs. They had some quarterback you may have
heard of, Robert Griffin III. Turns out he was also a pretty good football
player.
Chance Nevarez:
Single season extra points- 132 (state & national)
Chance Nevarez: Consecutive PAT’S career: 207 (state
& national)
Aledo Bearcat team of 2013- most points scored by an
11 man football team in a season- 1,023 (state & national)
Just to name a few. By the way, that Gray guy, was a
pretty good football player.
Jonathan Gray: Career 100- yard rushing games-51
Jonathan Gray: Single-season 100-yard rushing games-16
Jonathan Gray: Career scoring leader- 1,232
Jonathan Gray: Career touchdowns: 205 (state &
national)
Jonathan Gray is 2nd all-time with 10,889
career rushing yards
Jonathan Gray: 3rd most rushing yards in a
season- 3,888
Jonathan Gray: Single season rushing touchdowns-65
Jonathan Gray: Career rushing carries-1,225
Tonight, the Bearcats can put their name in the Texas
high school football record book again. Over the years the Bearcats have set
both state and national records for outstanding team and individual
accomplishments.
Good evening Bearcat nation and welcome to the 7th
game of the Aledo Bearcat 2017-2018 football season. Tonight, the #1 ranked
Bearcats, (6-0, 4-0), host the V.R.Eaton Eagles.
