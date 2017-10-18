Parker Paws Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Elvis!

I am a big, healthy boy with a goofy personality and they say I am smart cause I learn things quickly! I love people, especially men! I am an energetic boy and would be a good running buddy for someone. I enjoy playing in water; I’m not particular, I like swimming pools and water hoses too!

They say I am a Plott Hound mix, about 2 – 4years old, 70 pounds, fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccinations, heartworm and flea prevention and microchipped. I am potty trained and not destructive in the house.

I am looking for a foster or forever home where I can be an only pet. I never learned how to play with other dogs and my playfulness can be misinterpreted or put off by other dogs. I would love a yard with plenty of room to run. Because I am a big boy, I would do better with older kids.

I have been living in boarding since August and would really like to be part of a family again. If there a spot in your heart and home for me as a foster or family pet, please contact the nice people at Parker Paws, email moc.l1508356236iamg@1508356236eucse1508356236rswap1508356236rekra1508356236p1508356236 or call 817-694-5718.