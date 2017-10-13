Morris twins win respective District 6-5A cross country championships; Aledo boys advance to regional meet as team

Last year as freshmen, twin siblings Gracie Morris and Graydon Morris both earned gold medals by winning the varsity District 6-5A cross country meet in their respective genders.

Today, history repeated itself.

The twins, now sophomores, successfully defended their titles when each came in first place as Gracie won the girls’ race and Graydon finished first in the boys’ race this morning at the district cross country meet at Central Park in White Settlement.

The Bearcats missed first place by a single point and will advance to the regional meet in Lubbock as the second-place qualifier.

The top 10 individuals and top three teams advance to the regional meet.

Graydon Morris led all boys with a time of 15:32.63, while Aledo’s Avery Tilley finished ninth with a time of 17:04.59. Morris defeated second-place Dominick Vastlik of Eaton by one minute and seven seconds.

Also medaling for the Aledo boys were Cooper Goggins, who place 14th with a time of 17:27.83, and Trevor Connelly, whose time of 17:34.11 was good for 17th place. The top 20 runners medaled.

Other Aledo boys competing were Jake Bettinger (17:58.61), Richard Reynolds (18:05.16) and Rylan Shaffer (18:42.49).

The Ladycats placed sixth overall.

Gracie Morris paced the girls with a time of 18:14.85, beating second-place Amanda Hurtado of Brewer by one minute and nine seconds.

Morris was the lone Ladycat to qualify for the regional meet. Other Ladycats competing in the varsity race include Hannah Barron (22:20.94), Alyssa Purpura (22:28.79), Kaitlyn Laningham (22:43.81), Sydney Smith (22:57.16), Clara Fulsaas (23:46.03) and Gracie Johnson (24:27.77).

The Class 5A Region I Cross Country Meet will be held Monday, Oct. 23 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

District 6-5A Cross Country Meet

Boys

1 – Eaton 2 – Aledo 3 – Azle 4 – Boswell 5 – Northwest 6- Brewer 7 – Saginaw 8 – Chisholm Trail

Girls

1 – Boswell 2 – Eaton 3 – Azle 4 – Saginaw 5 – Northwest 6 – Aledo 7 – Brewer 8- Chisholm Trail

