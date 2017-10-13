Aledo at Azle – Live blog coverage

Thank you for joining us here on The Community News website for live coverage of Aledo Bearcat football. Please come back next week as the Bearcats go for the new state record of 71 consecutive district wins against V.R.Eaton. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying
Good night and God bless
It’s
a final from Azle
Azle ball @ their 22 with 0:30 left to play
Aledo to punt with under :30 left in the game
Boswell scored to start the 4th qtr. Now leads Brewer 24-10
Norwood carries to the 32, 1st down 2:47 left in the game
Boswell 18 Brewer 10 to start the 4th qtr. The winner will be tied with Aledo for 1st place in district
The kick is no good, just off to the left. Aledo ball @ their 20. 1st and 10 with 3:40 left in the game leading 50-0
4th and 7 for Azle from the Aledo 10, 3:43 left in the game and they will line up for a 31 yard fg
Azle has the ball @ the Aledo 11, 3rd and 8 4:07 left in the game. Aledo 50-0
Aledo is back home next week as the go for the new state record of 71 straight district wins against V.R.Eaton who is beating Chisholm Trail 51-15 late in the 3rd qtr.
Aledo’s defense gets a gang sack back @ the Bearcat 41, 2nd and 17
4th qtr. 8:09 Aledo to kick to Azle
Kerl finds the end zone for Aledo
Norwood gets the 1st @ the Azle 6
4th qtr. 8:35 Aledo ball @ the Azle 12, 3rd
and 11
Norwood hands off to Kerl, he is stopped at the Azle 14, 2nd and 13 after a 12 man on the field penalty against Aledo. 8:39 4th qtr
Jason Kerl with another carry to the 9, 2nd and 8
1st down at the Azle 11, 10:27 4th qtr
Norwood goes deep, the ball bounces off of Carter’s helmet and Hunter Rosson makes a diving catch at the Azle 16. WOW
End of the 3rd qtr. Aledo ball
@ the 33, 3rd and 12
Jason Kerl with his 1st carry tonight to the Aledo 33
Good punt fron the Hornets pins Aledo back @ the Aledo 21
Carter back for Aledo @ the Aledo 44 for the punt
3rd and 12 for Azle @ their 28, 1:28 3rd qtr
Aaron Hale is fast! He makes the tackle @ the 38 for a 2 yard loss
Azle ball @ the 30 3rd qtr.
1:38
Aledo kicking to Azle 3rd qtr.
1:38
Bishop is stopped short at the Azle 5, 4th and 4 and Daniels will try at 20 yard fg
Bishop hands off to Norwood and he goes straight up the middle to the Azle 11, 1st down
Norwood fighting off tacklers all the way to the Azle 18, 3rd and 1
Aledo ball at the Azle 26, 1st down 4:57 3rd qtr
Azle ball on the 24,
Aledo kicking to Azle 3rd qtr. 6:16
3rd qtr.
Cole Daniels connects on the 27 yard field goal
Aledo touchdown called back on a holding call, 3rd and 11 from the 12 6:40 3rd qtr
Bishop hands off to Owens, he is stopped @ the 2
Bishop scrambles left to pick up the 1st down at the Azle 11
Bishop with an option pitch to Owens, he is out of bounds at the Azle 22, 4th and 3, Aledo to go for it
Tre Owens with a carry to the Azle 28, 3rd and 9
Bearcat ball@ the Azle 32, 1st down
Aledo’s ball @ Azle 44 3rd qtr.
11:22 2nd and 4
Carter takes the kick at the 1 and returns it to the Azle 49
Both teams are now back on the field, Aledo will receive the 2nd half kick leading Azle 37-0
Boswell 18 Brewer 7 halftime
Northwest 24 Saginaw 7 halftime
V.R.Eaton 30 Chisholm Trail 15 halftime
Halftime is still going on,
Under 7 minutes left in halftime
Other local scores of interest
Boswell leads Brewer 11-7 late in the 2nd
Northwest 21 Saginaw 0 2nd
V.R.Eaton 30 Chisholm Trail Rangers 15 2nd
We are at halftime
Azle fumbles the ball but they recover back at their 9 for a 11 yard loss, 2nd and 21
Azle ball @ their 19 1st down 2nd qtr. 1:18
Aledo to kick to Azle 2nd qtr. 1:18
Carter gets another Bearcat touchdown with a pass from Bishop.The extra point was missed.
Norwood carries to the Azle 7 for a Bearcat 1st and goal
Bishop finds Carter at the Azle 21, 1st down, 2:16 2nd qtr Aledo 31-0
Bishop scramble on the right side, 3rd and 6 from the Azle 36
Bishop overthrows Parks at the 5 yard line. 2nd and 10 from the Azle 40
Aledo ball @ their 40. 2nd qtr. 3:37
Bearcat defense forces another 4th down, Carter @ the Azle 45 waiting for the punt
Colt Ellison makes the tackle at the 4, 3rd and 17 for Azle
Azle ball @ 11
Aledo to kick to Azle 2nd qtr. 5:13
Bishop in for the score
Bishop goes deep to Carter and he is brought down at the Azle 12
Azle ball @ their 38, 1st down 2nd qtr.6:14
Aledo’s defense forces a 4th down, punt goes out at the Aledo 38
Azle has a 3rd and 4 from their 28
Azle ball @ their 31, 1st down 2nd qtr.6:39
Aledo to kick to Azle
2nd qtr.6:39 2nd qtr
Bishop finds Parks in the end zone for the Bearcat touchdown, 24 yards
Bishop scrambles again to the Azle 33, 1st down
Aledo ball on the their 47 2nd qtr.7:45
2nd
and 2
Injury time out Azle
Bishop scrambles to his left and slides at the 45 for the 1st down
Bearcats have a 3rd and 1 from the 40
Aledo ball on the their 31 2nd qtr.9:45
1st and 10
Azle is stopped short of a 1st down, Owens back at the 30 for the punt
3rd and 11 for Azle at their 24
Azle ball on the their 25 2nd qtr.11:07
Daniels puts another one through the back of the end zone
Aledo to kick to Azle 2nd qtr.11:07
Bishop goes around the right side 56 yard untouched for the Bearcat touchdown
Bishop hands off to Jake Norwood and he is stopped just short, 4th and 1 and Aledo will go for it
End of the 1st qtr.
Aledo has the ball @ 49 2nd
qtr.12:00
3rd and 3
Aledo has the ball @ 47 1st qtr.0:36
4th down from the 25 and Azle to punt to Rosson at the 40
Azle will have the ball at their 25. 2:46 1st qtr
Aledo to kick to Azle 45 1st
qtr.2:36
Owens gets the punt at the 27 and goes 73 yards for the Aledo touchdown
Aaron Hale comes all the way across the field and gets the tackle at the 34 to force a 4th down
Azle gets the punt at the 28 and returns to their 35
Bishop hands off to Owens and he gets to the Azle 46, 4:58 1st qtr. Aledo 3-0
and 10
Aledo ball on the Azle 41 1st
qtr. 7:23
Owens with a good return to the Aledo 41.
Azle ball on the Azle 29 1st qtr. 7:23
4th and 2
James Williams with the tackle at the Azle25 for no gain
Azle ball on the Azle 25 1st qtr. 8:15
Bishop’s pass to Owens is too high, 4th down and Daniels will try a 32 yard field goal. It’s good. With 8:17 left in the 1st Aledo leads Azle 3-0
Aledo has a 3rd and 11 from the 18
Aledo ball on the Azle 16 1st qtr. 9:21
It was Tre Owens on the right that ended up taking the punt and returning it ti the Azle 37,
Colt Ellison and James Williams in on the tackle. Azle to punt to Money Parks at the 35
Azle ball on the their 35 1st qtr.
Cole Daniels kick through the back of the end zone and the Hornets will have the ball on the 25
Captains for tonight’s game are Truett Knox and Aaron Hale. Aledo has deferred to the 2nd half and the Hornets will receive the opening kick.
We have some good news from the district cross country meet that was held this morning. For the second year in a row Graydin Morris and twin sister Gracie Morris both repeated as the boys and girls district champions. The Bearcats did qualify for regional’s to be held next week in Lubbock.
Congratulations!
Just under 15 minutes before kick off. It is a very warm night and the humidity is also high. We are about at half capacity on both sides of the field.
Last week’s game against Chisholm Trail James was
getting double-teamed, if not tripled teamed on almost every play with gave
Colt an open lane to wreak havoc on the Rough Riders backfield.
Bearcat quarterback Jake Bishop leads the district
with 971 passing yards and Tre Owens is tied for first with scoring 42 points.
Aledo’s defense is led by James “Big game” Williams and Colt Ellison.
Aledo is starting to find their rhythm on both sides
of the ball and that’s bad news for everyone else. On the offensive side Aledo
is averaging 54 points a game and allowing only 7 points a game.
Azle’s defense has been unreliable so far in the later
stages of the game this season. Case in point was last week’s game against
Chisholm Trail. Azle had a 28-0 lead at halftime and held on to win 28-21.
Senior running back Gamble Moore is one of the biggest
running backs, (6’1 and 185 lbs) that the Bearcats have faced this year. But,
even with his size, his season has not produced even average statistics. In 5
games he has rushed for only 277 yards and produced just 1 touchdown.
Let’s take a look at the Hornet’s offense. Senior Gavin Coffee is the
Hornet’s starting quarterback. In a run first, pass second, offense, he has
less than eye-popping stats. On the season he is averaging 73 yards a game
while completing 52% of his passes and just one touchdown and no interceptions
As of tonight there is a 3 way tie at the top of
district standings. You have Aledo, Brewer, and Boswell tied for 1st.
But, Brewer and Boswell play each other tonight in Brewer. The Bearcats will
play Brewer on Oct.27th and Boswell on Nov.10th.
