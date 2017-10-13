203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Aledo at Azle – Live blog coverage

7 hours ago
1 Min Read

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:28 pm

Thank you for joining us here on The Community News website for live coverage of Aledo Bearcat football. Please come back next week as the Bearcats go for the new state record of 71 consecutive district wins against V.R.Eaton. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying

Good night and God bless

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:25 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 50

It’s
a final from Azle

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:24 pm

Azle ball @ their 22 with 0:30 left to play

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:24 pm

Aledo to punt with under :30 left in the game

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:21 pm

Boswell scored to start the 4th qtr. Now leads Brewer 24-10

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:20 pm

Norwood carries to the 32, 1st down 2:47 left in the game

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:19 pm

Boswell 18 Brewer 10 to start the 4th qtr. The winner will be tied with Aledo for 1st place in district

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:18 pm

The kick is no good, just off to the left. Aledo ball @ their 20. 1st and 10 with 3:40 left in the game leading 50-0

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:17 pm

4th and 7 for Azle from the Aledo 10, 3:43 left in the game and they will line up for a 31 yard fg

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:15 pm

Azle has the ball @ the Aledo 11, 3rd and 8 4:07 left in the game. Aledo 50-0

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:15 pm

Aledo is back home next week as the go for the new state record of 71 straight district wins against V.R.Eaton who is beating Chisholm Trail 51-15 late in the 3rd qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:13 pm

Aledo’s defense gets a gang sack back @ the Bearcat 41, 2nd and 17

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:08 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 50

4th qtr. 8:09 Aledo to kick to Azle

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:07 pm

Kerl finds the end zone for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:07 pm

Norwood gets the 1st @ the Azle 6

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:06 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 43

4th qtr. 8:35 Aledo ball @ the Azle 12, 3rd
and 11

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:05 pm

Norwood hands off to Kerl, he is stopped at the Azle 14, 2nd and 13 after a 12 man on the field penalty against Aledo. 8:39 4th qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:02 pm

Jason Kerl with another carry to the 9, 2nd and 8

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:02 pm

1st down at the Azle 11, 10:27 4th qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20179:01 pm

Norwood goes deep, the ball bounces off of Carter’s helmet and Hunter Rosson makes a diving catch at the Azle 16. WOW

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:59 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 43

End of the 3rd qtr. Aledo ball
@ the 33, 3rd and 12

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:57 pm

Jason Kerl with his 1st carry tonight to the Aledo 33

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:57 pm

Good punt fron the Hornets pins Aledo back @ the Aledo 21

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:56 pm

Carter back for Aledo @ the Aledo 44 for the punt

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:55 pm

3rd and 12 for Azle @ their 28, 1:28 3rd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:55 pm

Aaron Hale is fast! He makes the tackle @ the 38 for a 2 yard loss

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:54 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 43

Azle ball @ the 30 3rd qtr.
1:38

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:52 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 43

Aledo kicking to Azle 3rd qtr.
1:38

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:51 pm

Bishop is stopped short at the Azle 5, 4th and 4 and Daniels will try at 20 yard fg

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:49 pm

Bishop hands off to Norwood and he goes straight up the middle to the Azle 11, 1st down

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:49 pm

Norwood fighting off tacklers all the way to the Azle 18, 3rd and 1

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:47 pm

Aledo ball at the Azle 26, 1st down 4:57 3rd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:45 pm

Azle ball on the 24,

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:45 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 40

Aledo kicking to Azle 3rd qtr. 6:16
3rd qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:44 pm

Cole Daniels connects on the 27 yard field goal

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:42 pm

Aledo touchdown called back on a holding call, 3rd and 11 from the 12 6:40 3rd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:41 pm

Bishop hands off to Owens, he is stopped @ the 2

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:40 pm

Bishop scrambles left to pick up the 1st down at the Azle 11

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:39 pm

Bishop with an option pitch to Owens, he is out of bounds at the Azle 22, 4th and 3, Aledo to go for it

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:39 pm

Tre Owens with a carry to the Azle 28, 3rd and 9

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:38 pm

Bearcat ball@ the Azle 32, 1st down

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:37 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 37

Aledo’s ball @ Azle 44 3rd qtr.
11:22 2nd and 4

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:36 pm

Carter takes the kick at the 1 and returns it to the Azle 49

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:34 pm

Both teams are now back on the field, Aledo will receive the 2nd half kick leading Azle 37-0

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:33 pm

Boswell 18 Brewer 7 halftime

Northwest 24 Saginaw 7 halftime

V.R.Eaton 30 Chisholm Trail 15 halftime

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:30 pm

Halftime is still going on,

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:22 pm

Under 7 minutes left in halftime

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20178:00 pm

Other local scores of interest

Boswell leads Brewer 11-7 late in the 2nd

Northwest 21 Saginaw 0 2nd

V.R.Eaton 30 Chisholm Trail Rangers 15 2nd

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:58 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 37

We are at halftime

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:57 pm

Azle fumbles the ball but they recover back at their 9 for a 11 yard loss, 2nd and 21

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:56 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 37

Azle ball @ their 19 1st down 2nd qtr. 1:18

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:55 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 37

Aledo to kick to Azle 2nd qtr. 1:18

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:54 pm

Carter gets another Bearcat touchdown with a pass from Bishop.The extra point was missed.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:53 pm

Norwood carries to the Azle 7 for a Bearcat 1st and goal

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:53 pm

Bishop finds Carter at the Azle 21, 1st down, 2:16 2nd qtr Aledo 31-0

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:52 pm

Bishop scramble on the right side, 3rd and 6 from the Azle 36

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:51 pm

Bishop overthrows Parks at the 5 yard line. 2nd and 10 from the Azle 40

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:50 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 31

Aledo ball @ their 40. 2nd qtr. 3:37

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:49 pm

Bearcat defense forces another 4th down, Carter @ the Azle 45 waiting for the punt

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:48 pm

Colt Ellison makes the tackle at the 4, 3rd and 17 for Azle

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:47 pm

Azle ball @ 11

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:46 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 31

Aledo to kick to Azle 2nd qtr. 5:13

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:45 pm

Bishop in for the score

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:44 pm

Bishop goes deep to Carter and he is brought down at the Azle 12

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:43 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 24

Azle ball @ their 38, 1st down 2nd qtr.6:14

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:42 pm

Aledo’s defense forces a 4th down, punt goes out at the Aledo 38

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:41 pm

Azle has a 3rd and 4 from their 28

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:40 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 24

Azle ball @ their 31, 1st down 2nd qtr.6:39

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:38 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 24

Aledo to kick to Azle
2nd qtr.6:39 2nd qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:37 pm

Bishop finds Parks in the end zone for the Bearcat touchdown, 24 yards

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:36 pm

Bishop scrambles again to the Azle 33, 1st down

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:35 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 17

Aledo ball on the their 47 2nd qtr.7:45

2nd
and 2

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:35 pm

Injury time out Azle

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:34 pm

Bishop scrambles to his left and slides at the 45 for the 1st down

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:34 pm

Bearcats have a 3rd and 1 from the 40

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:32 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 17

Aledo ball on the their 31 2nd qtr.9:45


1st and 10

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:32 pm

Azle is stopped short of a 1st down, Owens back at the 30 for the punt

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:31 pm

3rd and 11 for Azle at their 24

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:30 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 17

Azle ball on the their 25 2nd qtr.11:07

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:29 pm

Daniels puts another one through the back of the end zone

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:28 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 17

Aledo to kick to Azle 2nd qtr.11:07

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:28 pm

Bishop goes around the right side 56 yard untouched for the Bearcat touchdown

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:27 pm

Bishop hands off to Jake Norwood and he is stopped just short, 4th and 1 and Aledo will go for it

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:25 pm

End of the 1st qtr.

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 10

Aledo has the ball @ 49 2nd
qtr.12:00

3rd and 3

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:23 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 10

Aledo has the ball @ 47 1st qtr.0:36

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:23 pm

4th down from the 25 and Azle to punt to Rosson at the 40

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:20 pm

Azle will have the ball at their 25. 2:46 1st qtr

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:19 pm

Azle Hornets 0 Aledo Bearcats 10

Aledo to kick to Azle 45 1st
qtr.2:36

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:18 pm

Owens gets the punt at the 27 and goes 73 yards for the Aledo touchdown

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:17 pm

Aaron Hale comes all the way across the field and gets the tackle at the 34 to force a 4th down

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:16 pm

Azle gets the punt at the 28 and returns to their 35

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:14 pm

Bishop hands off to Owens and he gets to the Azle 46, 4:58 1st qtr. Aledo 3-0

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:13 pm

Azle Hornets
0 Aledo Bearcats 3 1st
and 10

Aledo ball on the Azle 41 1st
qtr. 7:23

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:11 pm

Owens with a good return to the Aledo 41.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:10 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 3

Azle ball on the Azle 29 1st qtr. 7:23


4th and 2

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:09 pm

James Williams with the tackle at the Azle25 for no gain

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:08 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 3

Azle ball on the Azle 25 1st qtr. 8:15

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:07 pm

Bishop’s pass to Owens is too high, 4th down and Daniels will try a 32 yard field goal. It’s good. With 8:17 left in the 1st Aledo leads Azle 3-0

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:06 pm

Aledo has a 3rd and 11 from the 18

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:05 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 0

Aledo ball on the Azle 16 1st qtr. 9:21

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:04 pm

It was Tre Owens on the right that ended up taking the punt and returning it ti the Azle 37,

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:04 pm

Colt Ellison and James Williams in on the tackle. Azle to punt to Money Parks at the 35

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:03 pm

Azle Hornets 0
Aledo Bearcats 0


Azle ball on the their 35 1st qtr.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:01 pm

Cole Daniels kick through the back of the end zone and the Hornets will have the ball on the 25

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20177:00 pm

Captains for tonight’s game are Truett Knox and Aaron Hale. Aledo has deferred to the 2nd half and the Hornets will receive the opening kick.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:53 pm

We have some good news from the district cross country meet that was held this morning. For the second year in a row Graydin Morris and twin sister Gracie Morris both repeated as the boys and girls district champions. The Bearcats did qualify for regional’s to be held next week in Lubbock.

Congratulations!

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:49 pm

Just under 15 minutes before kick off. It is a very warm night and the humidity is also high. We are about at half capacity on both sides of the field.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:46 pm

Last week’s game against Chisholm Trail James was
getting double-teamed, if not tripled teamed on almost every play with gave
Colt an open lane to wreak havoc on the Rough Riders backfield.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:46 pm

Bearcat quarterback Jake Bishop leads the district
with 971 passing yards and Tre Owens is tied for first with scoring 42 points.
Aledo’s defense is led by James “Big game” Williams and Colt Ellison.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:44 pm

Aledo is starting to find their rhythm on both sides
of the ball and that’s bad news for everyone else. On the offensive side Aledo
is averaging 54 points a game and allowing only 7 points a game.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:44 pm

Azle’s defense has been unreliable so far in the later
stages of the game this season. Case in point was last week’s game against
Chisholm Trail. Azle had a 28-0 lead at halftime and held on to win 28-21.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:43 pm

Senior running back Gamble Moore is one of the biggest
running backs, (6’1 and 185 lbs) that the Bearcats have faced this year. But,
even with his size, his season has not produced even average statistics. In 5
games he has rushed for only 277 yards and produced just 1 touchdown.

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:42 pm

Let’s take a look at the Hornet’s offense. Senior Gavin Coffee is the
Hornet’s starting quarterback. In a run first, pass second, offense, he has
less than eye-popping stats. On the season he is averaging 73 yards a game
while completing 52% of his passes and just one touchdown and no interceptions

Jim Zimmermann October 13, 20176:42 pm

As of tonight there is a 3 way tie at the top of
district standings. You have Aledo, Brewer, and Boswell tied for 1st.
But, Brewer and Boswell play each other tonight in Brewer. The Bearcats will
play Brewer on Oct.27th and Boswell on Nov.10th.

