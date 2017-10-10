‘Together to End Stroke’ Initiative takes off in Fort Worth

Special to The Community News

Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth today announced its sponsorship of the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association’s (ASA) “Together to End Stroke” initiative to raise awareness that stroke is beatable through high-quality rehabilitation, patient support and implementation of the AHA/ASA’s recent Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery Guidelines.

This initiative will allow Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth and the AHA/ASA to better inform the community of the best options for treatment outlined in the associations’ expert rehabilitation guidelines. With a stroke occurring every 40 seconds in the United States, it is vital that local patients, families, caregivers, and clinicians are aware that overcoming a stroke through high-quality rehabilitation is possible when patients get the right care in the right setting at the right time. Educational materials along with newsletters and social media efforts will help build that awareness.

“We are excited to team with the national experts in stroke education and treatment to best serve residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recognizing the signs of a stroke, seeking immediate treatment, and continuing recovery in the appropriate rehabilitation setting,” said Jake Daggett, CEO of Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth. “Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in this country, and this initiative is a major step in curtailing its impact.”

“The American Stroke Association is pleased to be collaborating with Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth to accelerate adoption of our stroke rehabilitation guidelines,” said Mitchell S. V. Elkind, MD, MS, FAAN, FAHA, Professor of Neurology and Epidemiology at Columbia University and the chairman of the American Stroke Association. “It is critical that stroke patients receive the type and quality of rehab that will maximize their recovery and quality of life.”

Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth is a 66-bed, state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals who have experienced the debilitating effects of a severe injury or illness but are physically able to begin more intense rehabilitation. This type of setting has been deemed most appropriate for stroke patients who can tolerate up to three hours of rehab daily in the AHA/ASA guidelines released in 2016.

To learn more about Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth, visit its website at www.texasrehabhospital.com or contact Jake Daggett at 817-820-3400. To discover more about the ‘Together to End Stroke’ initiative, visit www.strokeassociation.org/recovery.

