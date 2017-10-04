Brunson announces retirement

(Information from press release and staff reports)

Parker County Clerk Jeane Brunson has announced her intent to retire at the end of her current term. Brunson has held the office 27 years.

“This final decision is one of the most difficult I’ve had to make,” Brunson said in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 3. “My employees and many co-workers are family. My office is my second home. It will be a bittersweet end to this chapter in my book of life that’s lasted over a quarter of a century.”

Brunson was hired as a county court coordinator by then-County Judge Harris Worcester in July 1990. She also took on the role of Probate Auditor, prepared commissioner court agendas and documents, and worked closely with the health department.

When Worcester resigned from office to work for Ann Richards in Austin, and one other employee resigned, Brunson also became Emergency Management Coordinator until Delmar King was appointed County Judge.

When asked how she was able to cover several job duties in one office, she replied, “I was much younger and the opportunity to learn so much was welcomed.”

“I’ve been through four county judges and 19 commissioners,” she said.

Technology has significantly changed the operation of the county clerk office during Brunson’s term.

Brunson said when she came into office, recording documents was done by hand stamp. Microfilm was the form of permanent retention, and it took at least two weeks for the owner to receive their original document after filing.

“Now, in as little time as it takes for the customer to pay the fee and scan the original, it is returned to the owner over the counter,” she said. “Land records can also be e-filed now.”

Brunson has also seen a major shift in Parker County politics during her term, being the last remaining county official who originally took office as a Democrat.

Brunson received several recognitions while in office, including a nomination for Texas Clerk of the Year, presenter at various statewide conferences, committee chair, and member of CDCA of Texas including Legislative Chair.

Brunson plans family time once she retires.

“I intend to spend as much time as possible with my 13 grandchildren,” she said. “They live in various great places to visit across the United States. I also intend to volunteer for at least one organization near and dear to my heart, that being CASA. I was on the board of directors many years ago and promised myself then I would volunteer one day to try to help a child.”

“I will be leaving one family and many friends to write a new chapter in my life. This one, I pray, will be full of my family, new and current friends, experiences in work and travel, and a good night’s rest!”

