Ladycats raise district mark to 7-1 after sweeping Brewer

Aledo junior outside hitter Hannah Jones sent down a match-high 14 kills and senior middle Sarah Haeussler added 12 to lead the Ladycats to a 25-8, 25-18, 25-21 victory over the Brewer Lady Bears in a District 6-5A volleyball match Tuesday night at Brewer High School.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district record to 7-1, while the Lady Bears fall to 2-6.

Senior libero Allegra Rivas led the Ladycats with 19 digs, while defensive specialist Riley Pickett added 12. Senior hitter Sydney Casey finished with five kills and 10 digs, with outside hitter Evelyn Torres adding five kills.

Setter Sarah Morehead led Aledo with 25 assists, while setter Maggie Wackerhagen recorded 12 assists to go with seven digs.

From the service line, Rivas, Wackerhagen and Haeussler each fired a pair of aces.

The Ladycats sub-varsity teams defeated Brewer. The JV took a 26-24, 25-18 victory, while the freshman ladies won in three games, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18.

For the complete story see the Oct. 6 issue of The Community News.

