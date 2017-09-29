203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Aledo vs Chisholm Trail – Live blog coverage

2 hours ago
1 Min Read

Fri 29

Football – AHS Homecoming

September 29 @ 7:30 pm
Fri 29

The Miss Firecracker Contest

September 29 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 30

Cross Country

September 30 @ 12:00 am
Sat 30

Lord’s Acre

September 30 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 30

Aledo Ex-Students’ Association

September 30 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 30

Abby Johnson to be keynote speaker for Grace House event

September 30 @ 6:00 pm
Sun 01

A Life Protected and Directed by God

October 1 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 03

Tennis

October 3 @ 4:00 pm
Tue 03

Volleyball

October 3 @ 5:30 pm
Tue 03

Do Well Be Well with Diabetes education series

October 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

