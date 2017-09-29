Aledo vs Chisholm Trail – Live blog coverage
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
admin
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
27
|
28
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
20
|
25
|
27
Fri 29
Football – AHS Homecoming
September 29 @ 7:30 pm
Fri 29
The Miss Firecracker Contest
September 29 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 30
Cross Country
September 30 @ 12:00 am
Sat 30
Lord’s Acre
September 30 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 30
Aledo Ex-Students’ Association
September 30 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 30
Abby Johnson to be keynote speaker for Grace House event
September 30 @ 6:00 pm
Sun 01
A Life Protected and Directed by God
October 1 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 03
Tennis
October 3 @ 4:00 pm
Tue 03
Volleyball
October 3 @ 5:30 pm
Tue 03
Do Well Be Well with Diabetes education series
October 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
2,154 Comments