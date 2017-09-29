Homecoming Night: Bearcats open District 6-5A grid action against Chisholm Trail; Ladycats, Lady Rangers battle to break second-place tie

Both the Aledo Bearcats football team and the Ladycats volleyball host Chisholm Trail on today Homecoming Night.

The state-ranked No. 1 Bearcats open District 6-5A play against Chisholm Trail. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The ‘Cats will look to add to their district winning streak of 68 games which dates back to October 2007. The state record is 71 consecutive district games won by Austin Westlake from 1990-2002.

During the Bearcats’ streak, Aledo has outscored its district opponents by a count of 3,885-726.

The Bearcats have risen to the top of the Class 5A polls after going 3-0 in non-district play which included convincing wins over No. 15 Colleyville Heritage and No. 10 Mansfield Legacy.

Chisholm Trail will bring a 2-1 mark into the game with wins over Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy (19-0) and Fort Worth Southwest (35-33). The Rangers fell 36-0 to Mansfield Summit.

Bearcats head coach Steve Wood was pleased with his team’s non-district record and commented on the health of his squad.

“Well, we are 3-0 which is a positive for sure; we could not have done any better than 3-0,” Wood said. “But we still can improve, we haven’t arrived yet and we have a long way to go. We had a good off week as far as preparation, and we had a chance for a few guys to mend up a little bit.

“Hopefully, we can get some guys back on the field. We did have some bad news on (senior receiver) Hayden Hyles – he is out for the season. (Sophomore tailback) Jase McClellan is at least two weeks away but probably three. He has to mend up and there is no need to rush him. We got to get him at 100 percent before he returns.

“Junior linebacker) McCain Smith will be out a few more weeks, but (junior receiver/defensive back) Jake Ford should be back this week. It looks like (junior offensive tackle) Cameron Callaway has a chance to play this week, but that is up to the doctors.”

Although the Bearcats are proud of their non-district accomplishments, they also realize those games meant nothing when trying to realize their top goals: winning district and earning another state championship trophy. The defending-champion Bearcats have won a state championship three out of the last four years and six of the last eight years.

“We are ready to start district. It is exciting,” Wood said. “This is what we play for, and they don’t give those district championships away. Every game counts. Every district game is as important as any other, and this is the first one.

“We need to get off to a great start. Chisholm Trail is an athletic, hungry team, and that school may be young but it is growing. Chisholm has guys who can take it to the house, and they have one of our old players, (tailback) Devonte Jones, who has been seeing a lot of action and has started some games.”

District 6-5A

Today: Chisholm Trail at Aledo; Boswell at Azle; Saginaw at Brewer

Thursday: Eaton 58, Northwest 44

(To read the entire advance see today’s issue of The Community News. To follow the live action go to www.community-news.com and follow the blog)

Ladycats, Chisholm Trail to break second place tie today

Coming off an impressive 3-1 win over Eaton, the Aledo Ladycats will continue District 6-5A play at 6:30 p.m. at home against Chisholm Trail.

Both the Ladycats and the Lady Rangers are 5-1 in district play, one match behind 6-0 Boswell.

Ladycats head coach Claire Gay was pleased to see some of her younger players and a new call up from JV step up during Tuesday’s win at Eaton.

“We pulled (freshman hitter) Alyssa Gribble up from JV and I really felt like she really helped us out,” Gay said. “Alyssa was a huge factor and did exactly what we needed her to do, and I am proud of her for that. (Sophomore hitter) Evelyn Torres stepped up offensively, and I thought (senior libero) Allegra Rivas did well defensively. I thought we passed really well in serve receive, and toward the end we did a better job on the block.

“Our setters (Sarah Morehead, Maggie Wackerhagen) made good decisions, and I thought (senior hitter) Sydney (Casey) did well on the back row. Everyone was focused and ready to play.”

Gay said she expects the Ladycats’ focus to stay at a high level as the team has a lot of respect for the Lady Rangers, an up-and-coming team in 6-5A.

District 6-5A

Boswell 6-0

Aledo 5-1

Ch. Trail 5-1

Eaton 3-3

Northwest 3-3

Brewer 1-5

Saginaw 1-5

Azle 0-6

Today: Chisholm Trail at Aledo; Boswell at Azle; Northwest at Eaton; Saginaw at Brewer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

