Ladycats continue District 6-5A volleyball action today at Eaton

Locked in a second-place tie in the District 6-5A standings, the Aledo Ladycats will continue district volleyball play today at Eaton.

The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. at Eaton High School.

The Ladycats are coming off a road loss to Boswell as the Lady Pioneers took sole possession of first place and stopped a four-match Aledo district winning streak. The loss dropped the Ladycats into a second-place tie with Chisholm Trail.

Eaton, which has lost to Boswell and Chisholm Trail, is coming off a sweep of Brewer.

The junior varsity game will start at 5:30 on the main gym court, while the freshman Ladycats will play at 5:30 p.m. in the practice gym.

District 6-5A

Boswell 5-0

Aledo 4-1

Ch. Trail 4-1

Eaton 3-2

Northwest 3-2

Brewer 1-4

Azle 0-5

Saginaw 0-5

Today: Aledo at Eaton; Boswell at Northwest; Chisholm Trail at Brewer; Azle at Saginaw.

