Ladycats continue District 6-5A volleyball action today at Eaton

Locked in a second-place tie in the District 6-5A standings, the Aledo Ladycats will continue district volleyball play today at Eaton.
The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. at Eaton High School.
The Ladycats are coming off a road loss to Boswell as the Lady Pioneers took sole possession of first place and stopped a four-match Aledo district winning streak. The loss dropped the Ladycats into a second-place tie with Chisholm Trail.
Eaton, which has lost to Boswell and Chisholm Trail, is coming off a sweep of Brewer.
The junior varsity game will start at 5:30 on the main gym court, while the freshman Ladycats will play at 5:30 p.m. in the practice gym.
District 6-5A
Boswell 5-0
Aledo 4-1
Ch. Trail 4-1
Eaton 3-2
Northwest 3-2
Brewer 1-4
Azle 0-5
Saginaw 0-5
Today: Aledo at Eaton; Boswell at Northwest; Chisholm Trail at Brewer; Azle at Saginaw.
