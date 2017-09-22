Nearly $10,000 in weapons seized by police

Weatherford-Parker County Special Crime Unit and Parker County Sheriff’s investigators seized nearly $10,000 worth of weapons from a residence in Weatherford, Parker County and surrounding property where two known felons reside.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Christopher Shawn Owen and Richard Leslie Kirksey were arrested Thursday and charged with felon in possession of firearms.

An investigation led law enforcement officers to the 2300 block of Sweet Springs Road, where the weapons were reportedly being stored.

The tipster also stated Owen and Kirksey both dealt in the possession, use and distribution of methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation team executed the search warrant Thursday, discovering rifles, shotguns, handguns, accessories and ammunition.

Kirksey is currently on parole until Feb. 21, 2021, for previous convictions of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, while Owen is currently on probation for a previous third-degree felony conviction of injury to a child. Current court orders prohibit Owen from possessing a firearm until Nov. 20, 2020. Owen also had an active felony warrant out of Parker County for motion to revoke community supervision prior to this incident.

“Both men were aware of their restrictions to possess firearms,” Sheriff Fowler said. “Anytime a felon is released on probation or parole, they sign their conditions prohibiting them from owning or possessing any type of firearm for a specified time duration.”

Fowler added both cases will be filed with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution.

Additional charges are pending the active ongoing investigation.

