Faye Gartman, 82, of Willow Park, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at her residence.

Faye was born June 14, 1935, in Bellevue, Texas to A.D. and Altha Loyd Clayton. She was a homemaker, a caretaker and business owner. Faye loved to cook and spend time with her family, whom she cherished dearly. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting and taking care of her house plants.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Jay Gartman, who passed away in 2016; grandson, Nick Fox; and by her three brothers, A.L. Clayton, Buddy Clayton, and Junior Clayton.

Faye is survived by her children, Nora Foster and husband, John, of Fort Worth; Cindy Baldwin of Grapevine; Michael Jay Gartman and wife, Amiee, of Poolville; and Kim Johnson and husband, J.C., of Fort Worth; grandchildren Kayla, Barett, Justin, Randi Kay, Cutter, and Taylor; one great-grandson, Remington; sisters Ruby Garland of Mineral Wells and Shirley Clayton of Odessa; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was Saturday, September 16, 2017, at the Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The Community News

September 22, 2017

