First-place Ladycats host Azle today in District 6-5A volleyball match

1 hour ago
Trying to stay on top of the District 6-5A standings, the state-ranked No. 12 Aledo Ladycats will host Azle at the Aledo High School gym.

The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Ladycats (22-11, 3-0) are coming off a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Northwest, while Azle will be seeking its first district win.

District 6-5A

Aledo              3-0

Boswell          3-0

Ch. Trail        2-1

Eaton            2-1

Northwest   1-2

Brewer         1-2

Saginaw      0-3

Azle             0-3

Today: Azle at Aledo; Brewer at Boswell; Eaton at Chisholm Trail; Saginaw at Northwest.

