No. 1 Aledo Bearcats, No. 10 Mansfield Legacy square off today to conclude non-district grid play; first-place Ladycats continue 6-5A volleyball action at Northwest

12 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo defensive linemen James Williams (92) and Jett Barton (55) rush the passer last week against Aguilas Blancas. The Bearcats face Mansfield Legacy at 7:30 p.m. today at Bearcat Stadium. Photo by Karen Lowery

In a matchup that produced a combined 100 points last year, the Class 5A state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats and No. 10 Mansfield will meet again in what should be another high-scoring affair.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. today at Bearcat Stadium.

Legacy will have a new starting quarterback this year, Cam Clark, and the Broncos are loaded with offensive talent. Their best player, all-state safety Jalen Catalon, recorded 30 tackles last year against the Bearcats, and this year his coaches will use his talents on offense at times as well.

In fact, he scored the Broncos lone touchdown in their 10-7 win last week over Crowley on an end around where he broke four tackles and outran two others to the end zone to complete a 22-yard touchdown run.

“Legacy is a talented football team that is very well coached,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “When we played them last year it was a track meet – we couldn’t stop them, we just happened to outscore them. They did graduate some really good athletes, but they also have plenty of good athletes coming back.

“Legacy has a big, physical offensive line, and they took a linebacker from last year (Grant Johnson) and put him at tailback. He is a very physical kid that runs hard. He rushed for more than 200 yards in their first game against (Wichita Falls) Rider.

“Their all-everything safety who made about 30 tackles last year when we played, Jalen Catalon, will also come in and play quarterback and receiver. They move him around and try to get him the ball. We have to know where he is when they are on offense. There is definitely a challenge there.”

For the complete advance article of the Aledo/Legacy game see today’s issue of The Community News.

To follow today’s game live on The Community News blog go to www.community-news.com or The Community News Facebook page.

The Aledo Ladycats are 2-0 in district play after sweeping Brewer and Saginaw.

The Ladycats will travel to Northwest (1-1) today for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

Aledo hitters Alex Grooms (12) and Anna Rogers (13) put up the block during a recent match. The first-place Ladycats will continue District 6-5A action at 6:30 p.m. today at Northwest. Photo by Tony Eierdam

