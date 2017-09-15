Aledo vs. Mansfield Legacy – Live Coverage

The Bearcats go to 3-0 with a 24-3 win over the Mansfield Legacy Broncos. Remember, next week the Bearcats have a bye week and than we start district play. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying thank you for joining us tonight
Good night and God bless!
Jason Kerl with a carry to the 20, 1st down Aledo under a minute left
Bishop finds Parks for a first down at the 33, 2:15 left in the game
Owens takes the kick at the 40 and is brought down at the 50 with 4:08 left in the game, Aledo leads Legacy 24-3
The Bearcats will be off next week
Jake Mclendon with the fumble recovery but he gets caught from behind, fumbles the ball, it goes out of the end zone and Legacy has the ball at the 20. WOW!!
Bishop finds Money Parks in the back of the end zone for the Bearcat touchdown . With 5:46 left in the game Aledo leads Legacy 24-3
Bishop hands off to Owens and he is brought down at the 3, 3rd and goal with 6:14 remaining Aledo leads 17-3
But Wyatt Harris gets the ball back with an interception at the 11 for Aledo
Bishop with a ill advised throw and has his first interception of the year. Legacy ball at the 13 with 7:22
Zach Reihert with the fumble recovery for Aledo at the 22
Cole Daniels kicks a 22 yard fg at the 8:02 mark of the 4th qtr to give the Bearcats a 17-3 lead over Legacy
Jay Miller with a first down catch at the 20, 10:18 4th qtr Aledo 14-3
Bishop with a qb keeper but a holding penalty brings the ball back to the 30 to make it 2nd and 19
Aledo takes a timeout at the 11:08 of the 4th qtr leading Legacy 14-3
Bishop with a scramble to the left side and gets the ball to the 31
That is the end of the 3rd qtr. Heading into the 4th qtr Aledo leads Legacy 14-3
Owens with a good 2nd effort to get a Bearcat 1st down at the 43. 0:44 3rd qtr
Aledo ball at the 47 with 1:28 left in the 3rd qtr.
Zach Reinert and James Williams on the stop forcing a 4th down
Legacy has the ball at the 26, 3rd and 10. 2:16 3rd qtr trailing Aledo 14-3.
Cole Daniels with a kick to the 15, Legacy will take over with 4:05 left in the 3rd qtr trailing 14-3
Aledo finally breaks through Legacy’s line.
Bishop with a qb keeper and goes 15 yards for the Bearcat touchdown, The score is now Aledo 14 Legacy 3 with 4:13 left in the 3rd qtr.
Colt Ellison with a tip toe catch at the 16, 1st and 10 from the 16 with 4:55 left in the 3rd qtr. Aledo 7-3 but threatening to score.
It was not Owens, it was Hayden Hyles
Tre Owens is leveled as he catches a ball going out of bounds and is still down on the sidelines
Bishop finally gets some time to pass and finds Money Parks for a first down at the 32
2nd and 17 from the 50 fro Aledo
Aledo gets a break on the punt and goes forward 10 yards, Ball on the 43 with 7:27 in the 3rd qtr. Aledo 7-3 lead
Collin Johnson with a tackle at the 18 and forces a 4th and 1
At the 8:33 marl of the 3rd qtr Legacy has the ball at the 18, 3rd and 1
Bishop’s pass is almost picked off but falls incomplete, 4th down Aledo
Owens tries to bounce it outside but is brought down at the 41, 3rd and 5
Legacy to punt to Owens but the ball goes out of bounds at the 28. 10:42 3rd qtr Aledo 7-3
Mylen Hayhurst with a tackle at the 28
Cole Daniels kicks the ball out of the end zone and Legacy will have their first possession at the 25
Legacy will receive the 2nd half kick
Getting ready to start the 3rd qtr. Aledo has a slim 7-3 lead over Mansfield Legacy. Aledo could not run up the middle and Bishop could not get the passing game going,(83 yards).
Ladycat volleyball update. The Ladycats beat Northwest 25-13, 25-18, and 25-22 and remain undefeated in district play with a 3-0 record. WAY TO GO LADY CATS
Legacy runs a draw and Colt Ellison says “I got this” and ends the 1st half with a sack. Aledo leads 7-3
Colt Ellison with a 12 yard sack. 4th and 22 for Legacy. It looks like they will call time out and try a hail marry to the end zone.
Jeffery Carter blasted Legacy;s wide receiver
2nd and 10 now for Legacy
First down Legacy at the 30 with 0:42 left in the 2nd qtr. Mansfield’s qb Jadyn Ishmael is fast
Legacy running the ball right up the middle. 3rd and 4 from the 36
Legacy with a fake punt and gets a first down at the 42. 1:33 2nd qtr
The Bearcats force a 4th down with under 2 minutes in the 2nd qtr. Owens back at the 15 for the punt
Legacy tries a deep ball but it falls incomplete. 3rd and 9 from the 48
Legacy with a first down run to the 47, 2:44 2nd qtr Aledo 7-3
Carson Hyles in on the tackle. Legacy ball at the 27
Incomplete pass. 4th down for Aledo. Daniels to punt
Owens can’t break free and gets 1 yard, 3rd and 15
Giovanni Torres had a pick 6 but couldn’t hold on. Legacy punts and Aledo ball at the 42 with 4:51 in the 2nd qtr Aledo 7 Legacy 3
Wyatt Harris with a tackle at the 25 to force a 3rd and 9
2nd and 15 from the 19 for Mansfield
4th down for Aledo. Cole to punt. Legacy ball at the 24. 5:48 2nd qtr
Bishop can’t find an open receiver and scrambles out of bounds at the 41. 3rd and 15 for Aledo. 6:27 2nd qtr. Legacy time out
Bishop scrambles 18 yards backward but finds Owens across the middle for a Bearcat 1st down at the 37
Bishop with a delayed hand off to Owens for a 3 yard gain. 2nd and 7 from the 48, 7:21 2nd qtr
Owens with a first down carry to the 49
Legacy is still forcing Aledo to run outside
Colt Ellison with a big time sack for Aledo back at the 13. Legacy to punt to Owens. He lets the ball roll to the 37. 9:35 left in the 2nd qtr. Aledo leads 7-3
Daniels hits a booming punt to the 12. Legacy though they had good field position but the ball hit and rolled 20 yards back.
Bishop can’t connect with Money Parks. Now, 4th down and Cole Daniels in to punt
Aledo has the ball at the 25, 2nd and 10 to start the 2nd qtr
That is the end of the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Legacy 7-3.
Bearcat ball at the 25, 2nd and 10
Ex- Aledo coach Billy Mathis now the head coach at Weatherford is looking for his first win of the season leads Burleson 8-7 in the 1st qtr.
Legacy will try a 40 yard field that splits the uprights. Now, with 0:43 left in the 1st qtr. Aledo leads 7-3
Will Greenwood with a tackle at the 23, 3rd and 6
Grant Johnson for Legacy with a big run to the 27
3rd and 9 for Legacy from the 49, 2:46 1st qtr Aledo 7-0
Owens gets stripped as he is going out of bounds and Legacy’s Jalen Catalon recovers at the 50
2nd and 10 from the 46 for Aledo
Aledo takes a timeout at the 3:46 mark of the 1st qtr. Aledo 7 Mansfield 0
Bishop hits Jake Norwood for a first down at the 44
Mansfield is doing a good job early clogging up the middle
Legacy to punt to Owens. He returns the ball to the 29. Aledo leads Legacy 7-0 with 5:56 left in the 1st qtr
Legacy’s qb Cam Clark with a keeper to the 44, 3rd and 10
Legacy’s Ife Adeyl with a big return to the 45
Local updates: Northwest 14 Byron Nelson 0 2nd qtr Centennial and Brewer tied at 7 Fossil Ridge 21 Saginaw 0
Bishop hands off to Owens for the Bearcat touchdown. With 7:27 left in the 1st qtr Aledo leads Legacy 7-0.
Bishop finds Money Parks across the middle to the 5, 1st and goal
Owens is caught in the backfield for a 2 yard loss, 2nd and 12
Owens with a first down carry to the 31
1st qtr. 9:50, Bearcat ball at the 37, 2nd and 6 no score
Hunter Rosson with a sideline catch at the 34 for a Bearcat 1st down
Bishop hands off to Owens for 3 yards. 3rd and 7 from the 24 1st qtr 10:44
Jeffrey Carter and Money Parks back for Aledo. Parks makes out to the 21 yard line. Bearcats first possession.
The Bearcats won the toss and have elected to receive the opening kick off
Tonight’s captains for Aledo is Aaron Hale and Truett Knox
If the Bearcats win this evening their record here at Bearcat Stadium would be 60-3 since it first opened in 2009.
Aledo and
Legacy meet last year in week 2 and the Bearcats came away with a 59-41
victory. The Broncos were the only team to score over 40 points against the
Bearcats.
Mansfield
Legacy is coming off a come from behind 10-7 win over Crowley. Crowley lead 7-3
heading into the 4th qtr. Mansfield took the lead with 3 minutes
left in the game with a 20-yard rushing touchdown. Aledo defeated Aguilas
Blancas IPN 50-8 in last week’s contest.
Good evening
Bearcat nation and welcome to week 3 of the 2017-2018 football season. Tonight,
the Bearcats, (2-0) host the Mansfield Legacy Broncos, (2-0). This is Aledo’s
third home game in a row to start the season.
New scoreboard
