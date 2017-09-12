203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Ladycats go to 2-0 in district play after sweep of Saginaw

16 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo junior setter Sarah Morehead executes a set as middle hitter Anna Rogers gets into position Tuesday night during the Ladycats' win over Saginaw. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo sophomore outside hitter Evelyn Torres recorded a match-high 11 kills to lead the state-ranked No. 13 Ladycats to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Saginaw Tuesday night in a District 6-5A volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest.

Aledo setters Sarah Morehead and Maggie Wackerhagen combined for 30 assists with Morehead finishing with 16 assists to go along with seven digs. Senior libero Allegra Rivas led the Ladycats with 22 digs, and senior hitter Sydney Casey added 14 digs while sending down five kills.

Senior middle hitter Sarah Haeussler registered a match-high five blocks to go with eight kills, and junior middle Anna Rogers sent down five kills and had a pair of blocks.

The Ladycats swept sub-varsity play. The JV outlasted Saginaw, 25-21, 25-15, while the freshman team cruised to a 25-10, 25-4 victory.

For more see the Sept. 15 issue of The Community News.

 

Events Calendar

« September 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 13

Constitution Day Talks

September 13 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 13

Careity Rocks!

September 13 @ 6:30 pm
Thu 14

North Texas Giving Day to benefit county organizations

September 14
Thu 14

Gardeners’ Club of Parker County

September 14 @ 10:00 am
Thu 14

Tennis

September 14 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 14

The ABCs of Propagating Native Plants

September 14 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 15

Football

September 15 @ 7:30 pm
Fri 15

The Miss Firecracker Contest

September 15 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 16

Tennis

September 16 @ 12:00 am
Sat 16

Cross Country

September 16 @ 7:00 am

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: