“Habitual offender” given life sentence after parole violation

From the Parker County District Attorney’s office:

A 54-year-old Fort Worth man on parole for a life sentence who was found in possession of six grams of methamphetamine pled guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday in Parker County district court.

Teddy Lloyd Jaco was arrested in Weatherford on November 15, 2016, for violating the parole that he received after a Tarrant County jury sentenced him to life in prison in 1993 for burglary of a habitation.

“From reviewing the parole records and other reports, it appears that Mr. Jaco was neither reporting to the parole officer nor attending drug treatment,” said Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain, who prosecuted the case.  “However, his biggest problem appears to have been that he stabbed his son in the back with a screwdriver in Fort Worth in September of 2016.  While Mr. Jaco was ultimately only convicted of a misdemeanor assault in that incident, I would imagine that it weighed heavily on parole officials.”

In the Parker County case, when officers found him, after a brief struggle, Jaco was subdued.  When he was frisked, officers with the Weatherford/Parker County Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) located a baggie containing methamphetamine in Jaco’s pants pocket.  He was then placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance as well as the parole violation warrant, Swain said.

“We prosecuted Mr. Jaco as a habitual offender due to his five prior trips to prison,” Swain said.  “He has convictions for two burglary of a habitation cases, forgery, burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felony theft.  In our view, this was a man that needed to be taken off the streets for a long time.”

Jaco will be eligible for parole when he has served a quarter of his sentence, Swain said.

