First-place Ladycats continue District 6-5A volleyball action at home today against Saginaw

Coming off a District 6-5A-opening sweep of Brewer, the state-ranked No. 13 Aledo Ladycats volleyball team will continue district play and host Saginaw.
The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.
The Ladycats handled Brewer, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17 in the opener that saw Sydney Casey send down a season-high 15 kills. Sarah Haeussler and Hannah Jones each finished with six kills, while defensively, Allegra Rivas recorded a match-high 22 digs.
Sarah Morehead registered 19 assists while Maggie Wackerhagen added 12. Morehead also notched 10 digs with Wackerhagen adding six digs.
District 6-5A
Aledo 1-0
Boswell 1-0
Chisholm Trail 1-0
Eaton 1-0
Northwest 0-1
Saginaw 0-1
Azle 0-1
Brewer 0-1
