First-place Ladycats continue District 6-5A volleyball action at home today against Saginaw

8 hours ago
Coming off a District 6-5A-opening sweep of Brewer, the state-ranked No. 13 Aledo Ladycats volleyball team will continue district play and host Saginaw.

The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats handled Brewer, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17 in the opener that saw Sydney Casey send down a season-high 15 kills. Sarah Haeussler and Hannah Jones each finished with six kills, while defensively, Allegra Rivas recorded a match-high 22 digs.

Sarah Morehead registered 19 assists while Maggie Wackerhagen added 12. Morehead also notched 10 digs with Wackerhagen adding six digs.

District 6-5A

Aledo                                   1-0

Boswell                               1-0

Chisholm Trail                 1-0

Eaton                                 1-0

Northwest                         0-1

Saginaw                             0-1

Azle                                    0-1

Brewer                               0-1

 

