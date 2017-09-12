203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Ashley Marie Robbins

1 min ago
2 Min Read
Ashley Marie Robbins

Ashley Marie Robbins, 25, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017, in Houston.

Ashley was born in Kansas, growing up in Olathe before moving to Aledo, where she graduated from Aledo High School in 2010. She graduated from Texas Christian University in 2014 with honors and a BS in Communication Studies and a minor in Energy Technology and Management. While at TCU, she was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa as well as the National Honor Society, Lambda Pi Eta. Ashley began working for Independence Oilfield Chemicals, now Innospec Inc, as part of their simulation sales team in 2014. She served as an account manager and was instrumental in the expansion of business and innovation within the company.

Ashley was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in Nov. 2016 and fought a tough and painful battle with extraordinary bravery. Ashley will be remembered by her fierce friendship, her endless dedication, her strong will, and her boundless love.

Ashley is preceded in death by her Grandmother, Josephyne Strain, and Grandpa, Richard Morris.

Ashley is survived by her fiancé, Owen Williams; her parents, Bruce and Janet Robbins; her sister Nicole Robbins; her beloved dog, Cooper; countless loving family members and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Aledo United Methodist Church, 100 Pecan Dr., Aledo. Visitation is  6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Burial: Poe Prairie Cemetery, Millsap.

Services in care of White’s Funeral Home.

The Community News
September 15, 2017

About the author

View All Posts

admin

2,035 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« September 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 12

Taya Kyle to speak at Healthy Woman anniversary Event 

September 12 @ 4:00 pm
Tue 12

Tennis

September 12 @ 4:00 pm
Tue 12

Volleyball

September 12 @ 5:30 pm
Wed 13

Constitution Day Talks

September 13 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 13

State of the Schools Address

September 13 @ 11:20 am
Wed 13

Careity Rocks!

September 13 @ 6:30 pm
Thu 14

North Texas Giving Day to benefit county organizations

September 14
Thu 14

Gardeners’ Club of Parker County

September 14 @ 10:00 am
Thu 14

Tennis

September 14 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 14

The ABCs of Propagating Native Plants

September 14 @ 6:30 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: