Dorothy Eleanor Rosenberger

Dorothy Eleanor Rosenberger

Dorothy Eleanor Rosenberger, age 94 of Aledo, Texas, formerly of Houston, loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away August 24, 2017.

She was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Oradell, New Jersey to Harriet Amelia (Taylor) Newman and Herbert A. Newman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Donald; son Brian and wife Kyla and grandchildren Amelia and Andrew of Aledo, Texas; and daughter Carol and husband Nigel Mays of Lafayette, California, grandsons Robert and Steven and great-granddaughter Alice.

A versatile lyric soprano, she had a long and successful career, winning acclaim as a singer, voice teacher, choral director, pianist, and harpsichordist. She established a reputation as a prolific performer of both contemporary and early music.

During her 13-year tenure as artist/teacher at the University of Buffalo, she won acclaim in singing contemporary music and collaborating and performing with 27 leading American composers who were in residence during those years, including Aaron Copland, Ned Rorem, and Virgil Thomson, premiering many of their works. In demand as well for her singing of Bach and Early Music, she was often a soloist in Bach festivals, as well as singing operatic leading roles, oratorios and solos with symphony orchestras.

Her performing career was paralleled by an equally diverse teaching career. As a voice teacher, she enjoyed much success, with one of her students being a finalist of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions and another student winning the national Singer of the Year award from the National Association of Teachers of Singing. Dorothy especially enjoyed serving as Director of Music and soloist in many churches in Houston and Buffalo.

A memorial service was scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, September 15 at University Christian Church in Fort Worth. Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Houston Tuesday Musical Club.

September 15, 2017

